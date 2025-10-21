Oak Lawn Methodist Church Paints Steps Rainbow in Response to State Directive Removing Queer Art from Neighborhood

Planned completion of rainbow step painting project.

OLUMC Paints Rainbow Steps in Response to Governor's Order

At Oak Lawn UMC, we believe love belongs in public. Painting our steps in the colors of the rainbow is a visible witness to the gospel we preach."” — Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (OLUMC), a long-standing inclusive faith community in Dallas, is painting its front steps in the colors of the rainbow in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s directive ordering the removal of rainbow crosswalks throughout the Oak Lawn neighborhood. The order claims that such crosswalks—funded privately by community members—constitute “distractions” to drivers.For OLUMC, located at the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road, this act is not one of defiance, but of faith.Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison, Senior Pastor of Oak Lawn UMC, said: “It’s important because silence is not neutral — silence in the face of harm always sides with the oppressor. At Oak Lawn UMC, we believe love belongs in public. Painting our steps in the colors of the rainbow is a visible witness to the gospel we preach: that every person is created in the image of God and worthy of safety, dignity, and belonging.When forces of power try to erase symbols of queer joy and inclusion, the Church has a choice — to retreat into comfort or to step forward in courage. We’re choosing courage. This is not a political act; it’s a pastoral one. It’s an expression of our faith in a God whose covenant love is wider than fear and whose grace refuses to be painted over. The rainbow is a reminder that God keeps showing up — especially for those the world tries to silence.We’re painting our steps because we want every person who approaches our doors or passes through the neighborhood to know: there’s a place for you here, and the love of God meets you exactly as you are.”The church’s leadership hopes the rainbow steps will serve as both a statement of solidarity and a sanctuary of hope for the LGBTQ+ community and allies across Dallas.Oak Lawn UMC is a Reconciling Congregation within The United Methodist Church, openly affirming that all people—regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression—are welcome in the life and leadership of the church.For decades, the Oak Lawn neighborhood has been a center of LGBTQ+ life in Dallas, and the removal of its rainbow crosswalks has been met with grief and outrage from residents and advocates. Oak Lawn UMC’s new rainbow steps join a citywide movement to preserve queer visibility and resist efforts to erase inclusive symbols from public spaces.

