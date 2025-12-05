NEBRASKA, December 5 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Statement on Illegal Alien’s Attack on Omaha Police

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after the Omaha Police Department released the identity of the suspect in Wednesday’s shootout that injured four Omaha officers.

“Juan Melgar-Ayala, a convicted felon in our country illegally from El Salvador, started a shootout with Omaha police this week — and paid the price. Not long ago, in August, a coordinated effort between ICE and Nebraska law enforcement led to the apprehension of a murderous, most wanted MS-13 kingpin who was using our state as a hideout.

Sadly, after years of lax Biden-era border security policy, every state is now a border state. That’s why I believe the ICE detention facility in McCook is an absolute necessity. Nebraska must continue to do its part to assist President Trump, his Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security in their efforts to get criminal, illegal aliens off our streets. This keeps Nebraska safe. It keeps America safe. I’m proud that we are stepping up and making a difference for our country.

Thank God the OPD officers shot by Melgar-Ayala face non-life-threatening injuries. The men and women of law enforcement are heroes — and protect us every day.”