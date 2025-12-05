NEBRASKA, December 5 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Results of Layoff Services Events for Tyson Workers

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the results of efforts organized through state agencies to assist Tyson workers impacted by the approaching plant closure of Tyson Foods in Lexington. More than 740 workers attended the Rapid Response layoff services events at the Dawson County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday this week. During those two days, the departments of Labor (DOL) and Health and Human Services (DHHS) presented on employment service and assistance programs.

“Our state agencies will support these workers as long as there is a need,” said Gov. Pillen. “Our goal is to keep these hardworking individuals in Nebraska and in positions that help provide a good quality of life in our state.”

Information provided during the sessions included programs and services available through state agencies and community organizations, including job training, educational resources, and economic support assistance.

“DHHS is committed to standing alongside our fellow Nebraskans in the Lexington community during these challenging times,” said CEO Steve Corsi. “To date, our support teams have provided guidance and helped residents connect with economic assistance, healthcare, jobs, and mental and behavioral health resources. These efforts will continue as long as necessary. Lexington residents who couldn’t attend can still learn about available services they may be eligible for by visiting iServe.Nebraska.gov .”

The Department of Economic Development (DED) has established a web page with information about employment and community resources for individuals and families impacted by the plant closure. Information can be found at opportunity.nebraska.gov/Lexington .

“When challenges arise, Nebraskans respond by lending a hand to our neighbors and giving generously to those in need,” said DED Director Maureen Larsen “I am grateful to Governor Pillen for his swift action to mobilize state resources and coordinate a multiagency response to assist families in the Lexington area. Thank you, also, to the numerous civic groups which have stepped up to provide support.”

The Department of Labor has scheduled additional Rapid Response layoff services sessions on Saturday, Dec. 13. Job fairs are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6; Thursday, Dec. 11; and Saturday, Dec. 13. Volunteers are needed to provide translation services at upcoming events for individuals who speak Spanish, Arabic, Samali, and Vietnamese. Individuals and organizations interested in providing that assistance can contact the Department of Labor at ndol.rapidresponse@nebraska.gov .

All workers planning to file for unemployment benefits should register online with the Department of Labor at NEworks.nebraska.gov . Registrations from the most recent two-day event totaled 280.

“The team’s efforts to help individuals register will open access to reemployment services and speed up the unemployment claim process when their employment ends in January,” Commissioner of Labor Katie Thurber said.

Those unable to attend the upcoming Rapid Response layoff services session can visit the Department of Labor and Department of Human Services in Lexington, North Platte, or Grand Island.

Addresses for those locations are provided below:

Lexington: Both Labor and HHS are located at 1501 Plum Creek Parkway, Ste. 3

North Platte: Labor located at 600 Francis, Suite 9; HHS at 200 S Silber Ave

Grand Island: Labor located at 203 East Stolley Park Rd, Ste. A; HHS at 208 N Pine St

Additional information for upcoming Rapid Response sessions and job fairs is also below, including the times they are taking place.

Saturday, Dec. 6: Job Fair at Lexington Middle School; 1100 N Washington St; 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 11: Job Fair at Dawson County Fairgrounds; 1000 Plum Creek Parkway; 9:30-11:30 a.m and 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13: Job Fair at Lexington Middle School; 1100 N Washington St; 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. & Rapid Response Layoff Services at Lexington Middle School; 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.