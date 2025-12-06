Newsom blasts CDC panel after vote to end universal newborn hepatitis B vaccinations

West Coast Health Alliance statement

The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) today issued a statement that strongly supports that hepatitis B vaccination continue to be routinely offered to all newborns, with the first dose of the vaccine given within 24 hours of birth for newborns weighing at least 2,000 grams (4 pounds, 7 ounces), followed by completion of the vaccine series. This recommendation aligns with trusted national medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

ACIP’s change to hepatitis B immunization lacks credible evidence

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to end the universal recommendation for hepatitis B vaccination for all infants at birth – a strategy that has reduced pediatric hepatitis B infections in the United States by 99 percent. The ACIP also voted that parents should consult their provider regarding blood tests following each dose of the vaccine series. There was no credible evidence presented to support either of these changes. Delaying the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine and using blood tests to guide vaccination will lead to more children and adults developing preventable liver disease and liver cancer with no evidence of a safety benefit.

Importance of the hepatitis B “birth dose” vaccine

Hepatitis B is a highly infectious virus that attacks the liver and can cause chronic liver disease, liver cancer, liver failure, and death. It spreads easily – even without visible blood or body fluids and can survive on surfaces for up to seven days. Before the United States adopted a recommendation for universal infant hepatitis B vaccination in 1991, thousands of children were infected each year – both at birth and during childhood. Infants and young children are especially vulnerable: up to 90 percent of infants infected at birth develop chronic infection and 25 percent of infected children die prematurely from hepatitis-related disease.

The hepatitis B vaccine is effective, well tolerated, and decades of global data support its safety. It should continue to be offered to all parents at birth. Universal vaccination of newborns within 24 hours of birth, followed by completion of the vaccination series, is essential to protecting infants and young children, who are at greatest risk from complications from hepatitis B.

Details about the Alliance

The West Coast Health Alliance was recently formed by California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii to ensure that public health recommendations are guided by safety, efficacy, transparency, access, and trust. The Alliance will help safeguard scientific expertise by ensuring that public health policies in member states are informed by trusted scientists, clinicians, and other public health leaders.

Through this partnership, the four states will coordinate health guidelines by aligning immunization recommendations informed by respected national medical organizations, allowing all people in the United States to receive consistent, science-based recommendations they can rely on — regardless of shifting federal actions.

