Governor Newsom meets with congressional leaders to press for long-delayed LA wildfire aid

Governor Gavin Newsom meets with Senate Agriculture Chair John Boozman (R-Arkansas) and staff members to urge for federal wildfire aid for LA fire survivors

Learning from one another

The Governor later met with Rep. Brad Sherman (D-California), who represents the Pacific Palisades, and then joined Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), a key appropriator deeply familiar with the long-term recovery needs of disaster survivors in his own home state of Hawaii. Together with Senator Padilla, they discussed the remaining gap in federal assistance for LA and a bipartisan path to securing support. The Governor noted the Trump Administration’s refusal to even send a staffer to discuss the issue, commenting on the broader politicization of the Trump administration. Both senators affirmed their commitment to pushing leadership and the Administration to act for Los Angeles, noting that the situation is now far outside historical norms for major federal disaster responses.

Trump abandons LA fire survivors

After the Los Angeles fires, Governor Newsom and the federal government worked to complete the fastest wildfire debris clean-up in U.S. history. The partnership between the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency has been historic. But after cleanup comes rebuilding. Recovery entails a lot more than a clear lot. It is essential that communities have the resources they need as they move into the next phase of rebuilding their lives.

Despite the President’s promise made 11 months ago during his only trip to visit the Los Angeles fire recovery survivors, thousands of Californians in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, Malibu, and across Los Angeles are still waiting for the federal aid needed to rebuild homes, healthcare facilities, roads, schools, and essential services.

Congress has not acted to authorize the long-term recovery aid typically granted early in the next session after disasters of this magnitude as they await a formal request from the White House.

The delay has stalled rebuilding infrastructure, prolonged hardship for displaced families, and left low-income survivors and small businesses without federal support. As the Los Angeles community focuses on rebuilding homes, schools, utilities and critical infrastructure while also supporting small businesses and job growth in the impacted region, they cannot do it alone: the federal government plays a critical role as a partner to the state in this long-term recovery effort. Funding in this supplemental appropriation would: