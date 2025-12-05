Attorney General Hanaway Warns Missourians to Be Vigilant Against Kansas City World Cup Ticket Scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is urging Missourians to exercise caution when purchasing tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches coming to Kansas City, warning that global interest from billions of fans is creating a prime environment for scammers to take advantage of fans.

“With the World Cup coming to Kansas City, excitement is high and unfortunately, so is the potential for fraud,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Missourians should be able to enjoy this once-in-a-generation event without fear of being deceived. My Office will hold accountable anyone who seeks to exploit our families, and we stand ready to assist anyone who encounters suspicious activity.”

Attorney General Hanaway offered the following guidance to help consumers avoid falling victim to fraudulent ticket sellers:

Only purchase tickets through official FIFA.com, FIFA Resale Marketplace, or trusted, well-known platforms.

Never provide personal or financial information to unfamiliar websites or sellers.

Before buying from a reseller, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or check with the Better Business Bureau for any complaints or red flags.

When purchasing tickets online, use a credit card. Credit cards often include fraud protections that cash, checks, debit cards, and peer-to-peer apps like Cash App or Venmo do not provide.

Verify that the website begins with “https://” and that a closed lock symbol appears in the browser’s address bar before entering payment information.

Scammers may attempt to sell fake, altered, or duplicated digital tickets. Ensure the seller can verify authenticity or properly transfer the ticket through the official ticketing system.

If the price is significantly below market value, it is likely a scam.

Attorney General Hanaway encourages Missourians who believe they may have encountered a fraudulent World Cup ticket seller to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.