LAHC BRINGS HOLIDAY MAGIC TO THE STREETS WITH ITS 12TH ANNUAL 'SANTA ON PATROL' EVENT

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This December, keep your eyes on the road and your holiday spirits high because Santa is trading in his sleigh for a squad car! LAHC – Leaders Advancing & Helping Communities, in festive partnership with Kroger, is once again teaming up with local sheriffs to pull people over for all the right reasons during its 12th Annual Santa on Patrol celebration.On Wednesday, December 10th, at 10:00 a.m. the holiday cheer kicks off in Flint with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson., gathering at1002 Saginaw Street before hitting the streets to surprise drivers with Kroger gift cards. Then, the magic continues on Monday, December 15th at 12:00 p.m. in Detroit with Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington, beginning at 5301 Russell Street.This heartwarming tradition now in its twelfth consecutive year has already delivered more than$120,000 in joy to metro Detroit and Flint residents. This year alone, drivers will be surprisedwith $10,000 worth of Kroger gift cards, turning an ordinary traffic stop into an unforgettablemoment of holiday generosity.Our goal is simple: to spread joy, build trust, and bring a little light to families who may be going through challenging times,” said LAHC CEO Wassim Mahfouz. “At a time when many are struggling, Santa on Patrol creates positive and uplifting interactions between law enforcement and the community, reminding everyone that kindness is always in season.”LAHC remains committed to empowering families and strengthening Southeast Michigan through programs that advance education, health, social well-being, and economic stability. To learn more about LAHC’s year-round community resources, visit lahc.org About LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping CommunitiesFounded in 1982 in Dearborn, Mich., LAHC began as an athletic organization and has since grown into a nonprofit serving more than 60,000 individuals annually. LAHC provides youth development, scholarship programs, mental health services, food access, workforce and digital literacy, and leadership support for children, youth, seniors and families of all backgrounds.

