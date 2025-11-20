LAHC Announces Groundbreaking for New Education and Workforce Development Hub

LAHC Ground Breaking Rendering of new Workforce Development Hub

LAHC breaks ground on a new Education and Workforce Development Hub to expand services and increase access for families across the region.

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities has announced the groundbreaking of its new Education and Workforce Development Hub, a $3.5 million investment that will expand essential services and create new pathways for education, workforce training, and social support.LAHC currently serves 60,000 individuals each year through programs in education, workforce development, public and behavioral health, and social services.The new hub—expected to open in July 2026—will allow the organization to serve an additional 20,000 people annually.The development is being led by Framework E and constructed by Davenport Brothers Construction.“This hub represents years of planning, partnership, and belief in what our community can achieve together,” said Wassim Mahfouz, LAHC chief executive officer. “This investment will allow us to deepen our impact, strengthen our services, and expand opportunities for thousands of families across our region.”The project is supported by a $1.35 million grant from Wayne County, a $1.5 million Community Center Grant through the State of Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Development and a $500,000 federal appropriation grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.“We are deeply grateful for the dedicated leaders and partners such as Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans, Deputy County Executive Assad Turfe, The Wayne County Board of Commissioners, State Representative Alabbas Farhat and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib who helped bring this vision to life,” Mahfouz said. “This investment ensures that our community will have greater access to education, career pathways, and essential support for years to come.”The new hub marks a significant milestone in LAHC’s effort to expand equitable access to resources and create a centralized space for learning, workforce development, and holistic community support.For more information about LAHC and its programs, please visit www.lahc.org About LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping CommunitiesFounded in 1982 in Dearborn, Mich., LAHC began as an athletic organization and has since grown into a nonprofit serving more than 60,000 individuals annually. LAHC provides youth development, scholarship programs, mental health services, food access, workforce and digital literacy, and leadership support for children, youth, seniors and families of all backgrounds.

