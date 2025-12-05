Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Frank Gehry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Frank Gehry, renowned architect and California Hall of Famer:

“Frank Gehry was the mind behind some of the most iconic architectural feats in the world, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to California’s own Walt Disney Concert Hall.

“Drawing on his working-class background, Frank’s designs embraced the reality of living and the beauty of the everyday. His work encouraged imagination and freedom of thought, and recognized the value and the beauty of working people and neighborhoods, seeking to make room for everyone in this world – especially the misfits like himself. Frank will be missed, but his legacy – in California and beyond – stands as tall as his finest creations.”