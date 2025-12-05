Highway Winter Weights Start Monday, December 8, in Northern Saskatchewan

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit announced winter weight season begins 12:01 a.m., Monday, December 8, in the northern region, which helps keep Saskatchewan's export-based economy moving.

Winter weights allow trucks to carry heavier loads on secondary highways, which maximizes the amount of goods that can be moved when starting their journeys in land-locked Saskatchewan to destinations worldwide.

"Winter weights play a role moving agricultural products and other goods across the province more efficiently, which benefits our economy that maintains our quality of life," Marit said. "We continue monitoring conditions to determine when winter weights can start in the rest of Saskatchewan."

Winter weights mean the roadbed under the pavement is frozen enough to support heavier truck traffic without damaging the highway. The economy benefits because more cargo can be shipped on each truck, which is more efficient.

"Winter weight season is an important tool for keeping Saskatchewan's economy moving," Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said. "By allowing heavier loads during the cold months, we can move more goods with fewer trips, improving efficiency and reducing costs. This seasonal adjustment helps strengthen supply chains, supports our exporters, and ensures Saskatchewan products reach markets quickly and competitively."

Commercial truckers and shippers are encouraged to check the status of winter weights on their routes regularly by reading the latest road restriction orders and related information at: www.saskatchewan.ca/truckingweights.

Technical and regulatory information is also available through the Ministry of Highways' Trucking Inquiry Line at 1-866-933-5290 or outside of Saskatchewan at 306-933-5290.

Rural municipalities can opt into the province's winter weights program. Those that do not opt in are responsible for their own roads and set their own weight limits.

