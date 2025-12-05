Innovation Saskatchewan Marks 25 Years of Research and Technology Park Regina

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan is celebrating 25 years of the Research and Technology (R+T) Park in Regina, recognizing its vital role in advancing Saskatchewan's tech sector and research community.

For a quarter century, the R+T Park, strategically located next to the University of Regina, has fostered a collaborative environment that connects ideas, talent and industry. It has accelerated Regina's leadership in energy innovation, environmental science and digital technologies, creating a hub for groundbreaking research and technological innovation.

The milestone is being marked at a 25-year anniversary event on Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. in the Terrace Rotunda at R+T Park Regina. The celebration features a forward-looking discussion on the future of innovation with leaders from the University of Regina, PTRC Sustainable Energy and Greenwave Innovations.

"The Innovation Saskatchewan R+T Park in Regina helped establish a vibrant network instrumental in growing the province's innovation sector, supporting Saskatchewan's strengths such as energy and mining," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By honouring its legacy and the innovators behind it, the R+T Park can mark a new chapter that will guide the next generation of innovation in Regina and Saskatchewan."

The R+T Park in Regina and its sister location in Saskatoon form Canada's only interconnected dual R+T Park network, a collaborative ecosystem that leverages the strengths and resources of nearby post-secondary institutions, industry leaders and world-class research institutes across two jurisdictions.

Each R+T Park is home to a diverse mix of companies and organizations across multiple sectors, while also anchoring Saskatchewan's key economic strengths: Regina is a hub for energy, mining and critical minerals and Saskatoon for agriculture and life sciences.

Together, the R+T Parks help innovators turn ideas into reality, offering collaborative spaces, specialized infrastructure and a supportive community to scale with ease. Today, they are supporting the growth of more than 160 tech and research companies employing over 3,900 people, including leaders like ISM Canada, Kvale, Siemens EDA and Calian, Advanced Technologies.

Innovation Saskatchewan continues to invest in both R+T Parks to meet the evolving needs of the ecosystem, including hosting Saskatchewan's only 5G Innovation Labs at Collider, its tech-focused co-working spaces, modernizing lab and other specialized spaces into high-performance environments and developing new Master Plans to guide future commitments.

"Saskatchewan's innovation ecosystem is unparalleled and shows that this province is the best place to grow great ideas," Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Kari Harvey said. "We are excited to build on the achievements of both R+T Parks to spark new ideas, connections and opportunities."

The R+T Park in Saskatoon marked its 45th anniversary in 2025. Looking ahead, it will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2030, further cementing Saskatchewan's leadership in research and technology.

To commemorate the 25th and 45th milestones, digital vaults for both parks - powered by Moose Jaw-based startup memoryKPR - will showcase memorable moments and create a lasting tribute.

