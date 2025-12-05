Saskatchewan Introduces Compassionate Intervention Legislation for Addictions Treatment

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to support people with severe addictions who are not capable of seeking help despite serious health and safety risks.

The Compassionate Intervention Act would allow for involuntary addictions treatment.

"Individuals struggling with addiction need our support on their path to recovery," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "They need a safe space, support and compassionate intervention. We are focused on meaningful long-term recovery for Saskatchewan residents."

"By investing in compassionate care for those struggling with severe addiction, we are not only saving lives, but we are strengthening families, communities, and the future of our province," Justice Minister and Attorney General, Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Every person deserves the chance to heal, rebuild and thrive."

Currently, addictions treatment for adults in Saskatchewan requires voluntary participation. Existing legislation does not support addiction intervention.

Compassionate intervention is grounded in the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to a Recovery-Oriented System of Care. It would include strict criteria for entering someone into involuntary treatment.

The proposed model would allow family members to request treatment for a loved one through the court. Law enforcement can also intervene if a person’s substance use is putting their own life or the lives of others at serious risk.

Individuals may only be brought to a Compassionate Intervention Assessment Centre by police or peace officer, referred by a medical professional, or through a judge’s warrant.

"I am hopeful that the new legislation will change lives and get people on the road to recovery," Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said. "This is about treating the addiction, the illness, for those who are struggling and can't ask for help. I appreciate that involuntary treatment will be done in a culturally responsive way to support individuals on their health journey. "

The Government of Saskatchewan will be seeking feedback from stakeholders, partners, and the public on how the legislation should be implemented. Information will be available at saskatchewan.ca/compassionate-intervention.

