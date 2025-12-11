WellnessSpace Brands Introduces PolarWave, a Groundbreaking Cold Plunge Experience Without Getting Wet

PolarWave Dry Plunge, a cold plunge experience without getting wet. PolarWave Dry Plunge

A completely dry, fully clothed cold plunge experience that removes plumbing, water maintenance, and cleanup barriers—designed for convenient, accessible use.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellnessSpace Brands, the company known for innovative wellness and recovery products, has unveiled the PolarWave Dry Plunge, a breakthrough in cold technology that delivers the benefits of a full-body ice plunge in a completely dry environment.

The demand for cold plunge is at an all-time high, but for most commercial operators, the installation, maintenance, and sanitation upkeep have been major obstacles. PolarWave eliminates those barriers.

PolarWave Dry Plunge is designed for convenience and simplicity, requiring no plumbing, no maintenance or clean-up, no downtime between users, and no sanitation concerns, making cold plunge a hassle-free solution that fits seamlessly into gyms, spas, and recovery studios.

Each session is fully self-guided and ranges between 3-7 minutes, simulating the combined effects of full-body cold immersion and a float-like sensation, while the user stays fully clothed and completely dry.

For a personalized experience, users can adjust the temperature in the arm and neck regions and activate an optional compression feature to boost the impact of the cold in the arms and legs.

“The invigorating sensation you feel in a cold plunge is undeniable, and it’s the reason why so many people love it,” said Paul Lunter, founder and CEO of WellnessSpace Brands. “However, after speaking with many operators about traditional cold plunges, we saw the need for a more convenient solution, and that was the genesis of this innovative new technology.”

WellnessSpace Brands continues to lead the industry in next-generation wellness and recovery experiences, and the PolarWave Dry Plunge marks a new chapter in the company’s history, making cold plunge more widely available, efficient, and user-friendly.



About WellnessSpace Brands

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products designed to enhance mind and body health. With over three decades of experience, the company delivers innovative, convenient solutions through its HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, RelaxSpace, RedZone Sauna, and now PolarWave Dry Plunge products. WellnessSpace Brands partners with top organizations globally to promote wellness in diverse markets, including health, fitness, and hospitality.

