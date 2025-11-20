WellnessSpace Brands Unveils the RedZone Sauna: A Fusion of Infrared Heat and Red Light

RedZone Sauna by WellnessSpace Brands

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellnessSpace Brands, a global leader in wellness and recovery, has launched the RedZone Sauna™, a modern take on conventional saunas where two powerful technologies work together – soothing infrared heat and rejuvenating LED red light.

In a departure from traditional Nordic saunas, RedZone introduces a bold, contemporary design built for today’s wellness spaces. Its clean lines, sleek finish, and striking form factor create a statement piece for any spa, gym, or recovery center.

RedZone is engineered to unlock the rejuvenating benefits of both infrared sauna and red light – in one single, time-efficient session for users. Purpose-built for high-traffic environments, RedZone’s commercial-grade composite interior resists sweat, moisture, and odor — wiping clean in seconds to maintain a consistent, high-quality appearance with minimal staff involvement.

“There has been incredible momentum in recent years in the categories of both infrared sauna and red light, but we saw a clear opportunity to thoughtfully combine these two separate services,” said Paul Lunter, founder and CEO of WellnessSpace Brands. “With RedZone Sauna, our goal was to create an innovative new concept that perfectly blended red light and infrared heat and eliminated many of the maintenance and cleaning hassles of traditional saunas.”



Users enjoy a private, relaxing, spa-like experience in only 10-15 minutes, with both far-infrared (FIR) and near-infrared (NIR) quartz heaters that can be adjusted to rapidly reach the desired temperature within minutes. The feels-like temperature inside the cabin is magnified by a forced-air circulation system, providing a constant supply of heated air circulating inside the sauna cabin towards the user.

RedZone Sauna also offers ample red-light coverage, with six optional panels strategically placed around the interior to target the face, chest, back, arms and legs to enhance the session.

Other features include relaxation music and Bluetooth-enabled speakers, HEPA and charcoal air filters, a sensor to alert if the door is left open, and a built-in fan to help users dry off after a session.

“Each of our innovative product lines has a shared vision: to provide people globally with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness,” said Lunter. “We’ve been so pleased to see such enthusiastic response for the RedZone Sauna.”

With more than three decades of experience, WellnessSpace Brands continues to reinforce its commitment to enhancing mind and body health. By partnering with top organizations across the globe, the company promotes wellness in markets including health, fitness, spa, and hospitality. The launch of the RedZone Sauna strengthens the WellnessSpace Brands’ portfolio, alongside other pioneering products such as HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, and RelaxSpace.

The RedZone Sauna is available directly through WellnessSpace Brands, as well as through its network of global distributors.

About WellnessSpace Brands

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products designed to enhance mind and body health. With over three decades of experience, the company delivers innovative, convenient solutions through its HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, RelaxSpace, and now RedZone Sauna lines. WellnessSpace Brands partners with top organizations globally to promote wellness in diverse markets, including health, fitness, and hospitality.

