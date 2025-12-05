Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Sullivan County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on November 30, 2025 following a motor vehicle incident involving an off-duty Monticello Village Police Department (MVPD) officer on November 25 in Monticello, Sullivan County.

At approximately 6:03 a.m. on November 25, a man was crossing the street near the intersection of Pleasant Street and High Street when he was struck by an off-duty MVPD officer. The off-duty officer was in his personal vehicle when he struck the man. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few days later, on November 30.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.