Attorney General James Releases Statement on Reported Norfolk Grand Jury Decision

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement in response to reports that a grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia failed to re-indict her:

“As I have said from the start, the charges against me are baseless. It is time for this unchecked weaponization of our justice system to stop.

“I am grateful to the members of the grand jury and humbled by the support I have received from across the country. Now, I will continue to do my job standing up for the rule of law and the people of New York.”