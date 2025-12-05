GEORGIA, December 5 - ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections during the month of November totaled almost $2.4 billion, for an increase of $22.4 million, or 0.9%, compared to FY 2025, when net tax collections approached $2.38 billion for the month. Year to date, net tax revenue collections totaled nearly $13.28 billion, for an increase of $262.7 million, or 2.0%, compared to November 2024, when net tax collections approached $13.02 billion.

Year-to-year comparisons were affected by the motor fuel tax suspension due to Hurricane Helene in October 2024. Net of motor fuel tax changes, revenues for the month of November were down 2.1% from the same month a year ago, while year-to-date collections were up 1.4%.

The changes within the following tax categories account for November’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections during November totaled roughly $1.13 billion, which was down from a total of $1.18 billion in fiscal year 2025, for an overall decrease of $46.7 million or 4.0%.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net decrease:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased by $3.8 million or 5.5%

Income Tax Withholding payments for November decreased by $39.9 million, or 3.4%, from FY 2025

Individual Income Tax Return payments declined by $5.2 million, or 15.3%, compared to FY 2025

All other Individual Tax categories, including Non-Resident payments, were up a combined $2.2 million

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections in November totaled $1.64 billion, for an increase of $38.6 million, or 2.4%, over FY 2025. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $23.5 million, or 3%, compared to last year, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled $791 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $820.7 million, for an increase of $18.6 million, or 2.3%, over last year’s adjusted distribution total of $802.1 million. Sales Tax refunds declined by $3.5 million compared to FY 2025.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for November declined by $38.3 million, or 130.4%, compared to last year, when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $29.3 million.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:

Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were up $24.8 million, or 78.9%, over FY 2025

Corporate Income Tax Return payments decreased by $8.3 million, or 48%, from FY 2025

All other Corporate Tax payments, including Estimated Tax payments, were down a combined $5.2 million

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections for the month increased by $70.2 million compared to last year, when Governor Kemp’s Executive Order to suspend motor fuel tax collections in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene was in effect over a two-week period beginning October 3rd, thereby reducing state motor fuel tax receipts in November.

Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections for November declined by $4.1 million, or 13.4%, compared to last year’s total of $30.5 million, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections increased by roughly $3.7 million, or 5.1%, from fiscal year 2025’s total of nearly $73 million.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning