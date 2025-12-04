GEORGIA, December 4 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that BioTouch, a global healthcare logistics company, will invest $12.5 million to expand two existing facilities in Columbus, creating a combined 480 new jobs in Muscogee County over the next four years.

“BioTouch's decision to double down on Georgia underscores how our approach to economic development is bringing opportunity to all parts of the state," said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to congratulate Muscogee County and the entire region on this exciting announcement and the jobs it will bring to this growing community.”

BioTouch is a single-source, global provider of healthcare kitting and logistics solutions. Its offerings include custom healthcare kitting, specialty courier services, printing and promotional solutions, end-to-end technology platforms, and advanced temperature-controlled logistics – supporting healthcare organizations and laboratories around the world.

The company’s Columbus operations specialize in manufacturing kits for medical testing and sample collection. Across its two facilities in Muscogee County, BioTouch currently employs approximately 390 team members.

“BioTouch has been proud to call Columbus home since 2005, and our commitment to this community remains strong. Expanding in Columbus has been a pivotal chapter in our growth story,” said Rob Coyle, CEO of BioTouch. “The city’s skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and strategic logistics network have enabled us to scale faster and serve our customers more efficiently. Columbus isn’t just where we operate – it’s where we fulfill our purpose: To touch lives and improve outcomes.”

BioTouch’s facilities are located at Corporate Ridge Business Park and Columbus East Industrial Park. Construction on and hiring for the expansion is currently underway, with full operations expected by 2028. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at biotouchglobaljobs.com.

“BioTouch’s expansion is a powerful vote of confidence in Columbus and our people,” said Chairman Selvin Hollingsworth, Development Authority of Columbus. “This investment and job creation show that Columbus continues to be a place where companies can grow, thrive, and find the workforce they need. We are proud to support BioTouch as they deepen their roots here and strengthen our community’s role in the global healthcare supply chain.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Christy Bozeman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project, in partnership with the Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“BioTouch demonstrates the diversity of Georgia’s life sciences ecosystem and the strength of our healthcare and manufacturing industries,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Companies such as BioTouch are able to leverage state services, industry partnerships, and Georgia’s collaborative environment to grow. We look forward to working with BioTouch, Columbus, and partners in workforce development to support more opportunities for good jobs in west Georgia.”

About BioTouch

BioTouch is a trusted global leader in Healthcare End-to-End Kitting and Specialty Logistics, delivering seamless, single-source solutions to healthcare organizations, laboratories, and life sciences companies worldwide. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges in the healthcare supply chain, BioTouch integrates precision, reliability, and care into every step of the kitting and logistics process.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning