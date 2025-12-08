Creators to Testify in First Mass Mobilization for AI Accountability

On December 8th 2025, Copyright holders step up to testify at Stanford University for CA-AB412 I Own My Copyright | March2Testify | Stanford University | December 8th 2025

December 8th at 10:00 AM, writers, artists, musicians, and creators will testify at Stanford in support of California AB 412

Creators must have the ability to know, protect, and enforce their copyrights. Similarly, AI developers must have the ability to protect themselves from unwarranted claims.” — Deana Igelsrud of the Concept Art Association.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, December 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM, writers, artists, musicians, and creators will testify at Stanford in support of California AB 412—legislation requiring AI companies to disclose what copyrighted works they used to train their systems.

This marks the first mass mobilization for AI legislation in history.

WHAT: Public testimony supporting CA Assembly Bill 412

WHEN: Monday, December 8, 2025 @ 10:00 AM PT

WHERE: Paul Brest Hall, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 94305

WHO: Writers, artists, voice actors, photographers, coders—creators across all disciplines

Why It Matters: AI companies have trained billion-dollar systems on copyrighted works without permission or payment. AB 412 requires basic transparency: disclose what you used, respond to creators' requests within 30 days, or face civil penalties.

"AI companies have taken decades of our work without permission and used it to build billion-dollar systems that now directly compete with us," says Tim Friedlander, president of the National Association of Voice Actors. "AB412 is simple: companies have to let us know if our copyrighted materials are contained in a model when we ask. This is about basic accountability."

AB 412 is co-sponsored by the Concept Art Association, National Association of Voice Actors, SAG-AFTRA, and the Authors Guild, with support from WGA, DGA, and creators nationwide.

The Stakes: If AB 412 passes, California becomes the first state to mandate AI training data transparency—setting precedent for federal legislation, including the bipartisan NO FAKES Act.

Timing is critical: On December 1st, the Supreme Court heard Cox v. Sony, testing whether platforms can be liable for facilitating copyright infringement. The same legal framework applies to AI companies.

“There is a great need for transparency in this realm.” says Deana Igelsrud of the Concept Art Association. “Creators must have the ability to know, protect, and enforce their copyrights. Similarly, AI developers must have the ability to protect themselves from unwarranted claims.”

More information: www.march2testify.org www.protectdigitalidentity.org

California AB412 Matters | March2Testify

