Creators To Testify In First Mass Mobilization For AI Accountability | Generative AI | Training Data Copyright

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented show of solidarity, creators across every discipline are organizing the first mass public testimony for AI protection legislation in American history. On Monday, December 8, 2025, writers, artists, musicians, photographers, and coders will testify at Stanford University in support of California Assembly Bill 412—legislation that requires AI companies to disclose what copyrighted materials they used to train their systems.

"AI companies have taken decades of our work without permission and used it to build billion-dollar systems that now directly compete with us," says Tim Friedlander, president of the National Association of Voice Actors. "AB412 is simple: companies have to let us know if our copyrighted materials are contained in a model when we ask. This is about basic accountability."

Why AB 412 is the New Front Line

The mobilization comes just weeks after a UK High Court ruled in Getty v. Stability AI that AI model "weights" don't constitute copyright infringement because they don't "store" works pixel-by-pixel.

“AI scraped my best Simpsons and Frasier episodes without payment or permission,” says TV writer Jay Kogan. “They’re making money from my creations. We wouldn't let thieves steal from jewelry stores and car dealerships, and we can't allow this.”

AB 412 is the first legislation to address this "conceptual infringement." The bill requires AI developers to document copyrighted materials used in training, respond to creators' requests within 30 days, and face civil penalties for non-compliance. It establishes that human creativity has value and cannot be taken without permission or payment.

The Coalition

AB 412 is co-sponsored by the Concept Art Association, National Association of Voice Actors, SAG-AFTRA, and the Authors Guild, and has attracted support from the Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America, and independent creators across disciplines.

“There is a great need for transparency in this realm.” says Deana Igelsrud of the Concept Art Association. “Creators must have the ability to know, protect, and enforce their copyrights. Similarly, AI developers must have the ability to protect themselves from unwarranted claims.”

California Leads

If AB 412 passes, California would become the first state to mandate AI training data transparency. The precedent would likely influence federal legislation, including the bipartisan NO FAKES Act.

“If AI companies won't disclose what they trained on,” says one organizer, “how will we know if these systems are safe? Creators are already losing their livelihoods to AI trained on their stolen work. AB 412 is about whether we can govern AI before it governs us. Transparency starts here, or it doesn't start.”

