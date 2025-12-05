Jena Jones Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jena Jones, founder of PGT Solutions and the Molly Jones Foundation, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how a mindset rooted in resilience, accountability, and service has shaped her approach to leadership and problem-solving.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Jones explores how shifting from “fighting for yourself” to “fighting for something bigger” transforms decision-making, confidence, and long-term impact.She breaks down how overcoming fear, insecurity, and limitation creates space for leaders to use their full potential.“Changing the world isn’t reserved for someone else. It’s just waiting for us to come to terms with that,” said Jones.Jena Jones’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jena-jones

