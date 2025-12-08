Peekapak Introduces Certified Peakapak Expert PD Program to Strengthen Schoolwide Wellbeing Implementation

Peekapak in Action

New CPD offering builds internal champions to drive usage, engagement, and impact

Strong wellbeing results come from strong implementation.” — Ami Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Peekapak.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peekapak, an award winning K12 wellbeing education company, announced the launch of the Peekapak PD Certification Program , a new professional learning program designed to empower educators to lead the successful implementation of wellbeing initiatives across their campuses.Running over four weeks, the certification includes four live sessions led by Director of Education, Dr. Jenna Santyr (PhD), and hands-on practice using the Peekapak platform. Participants complete short quizzes and a final assignment to demonstrate applied competency before earning certification.This program responds to the growing demand from schools for on-site champions who understand both the platform and how to support colleagues in achieving measurable wellbeing outcomes.“Strong wellbeing results come from strong implementation,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak. “This certification equips educators to lead the way, ensuring all students benefit from the program.”By the end of the certification, educators will be able to:- Navigate and use all key Peekapak features, including elementary, middle, and high school content- Drive student engagement through classroom- and schoolwide usage strategies- Analyze wellbeing and engagement data to inform decision-making- Provide first-line instructional and technical support to colleagues- Facilitate internal staff training using Peekapak’s resources- Act as a feedback partner for future product enhancementsBuilt for Global School NeedsThe program provides value to schools aiming to:- Launch a wellbeing initiative- Strengthen consistency across classrooms- Support compliance with emerging wellbeing expectations (e.g., ADEK, district mental health requirements)- Scale best practices more efficiently“Our focus is practical, not theoretical,” said Dr. Jenna Santyr, Peekapak’s Director of Education. “Educators leave confident and ready to support their school community.”Program Details- 4 x live 30-minute sessions over 4 weeks- Quizzes embedded for mastery of features- Final assignment to demonstrate implementation skills- Official certification upon completion- Access to an exclusive community of certified peers- Enrollment is open to K–12 teachers, counselors, wellbeing leads, administrators, and instructional coaches.Learn more or enroll here:About PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning wellbeing education platform that has served over 1 million students and teachers globally. Peekapak improves student resilience, empathy, and social skills through story-based lessons, digital learning experiences, and data-driven wellbeing insights.

