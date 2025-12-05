Peekapak Launches Digital Wellbeing Lessons to Tackle Screen Addiction and Cyberbullying

New grade 6–12 lessons empower students to build healthy online habits and stay safe in a digital world

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peekapak, an award winning K12 wellbeing education company , announced the launch of its Digital Wellbeing curriculum, a suite of lessons designed to support schools in addressing rising concerns around screen addiction, cyberbullying, online safety, and student mental health.With students spending more time online than ever before, schools are increasingly responsible for teaching digital citizenship, screen-time balance, and safe online behaviour. Peekapak’s new lessons provide evidence-informed, classroom-ready resources that help students navigate social media, gaming, and digital communication with confidence and empathy.“Schools are asking for concrete tools to protect students’ mental health in online spaces,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak. “Our Digital Wellbeing lessons give educators a proactive way to build healthy online habits, prevent cyberbullying, and support resilience before harm occurs.”Addressing Growing Mental Health ConcernsStudies link high daily screen time with increased risk of anxiety, sleep disruption, and attention difficulties among children and adolescents. (CDC, 2025)A 2025 survey by the Pew Research Center finds that 45% of teens say they spend too much time on social media (Pew Research Center, 2025)About 55% of surveyed students report having experienced cyberbullying at some point in their lifetimes. (Cyberbullying Research Center, 2023)Peekapak’s Digital Literacy and Wellbeing lessons integrate:Tools to navigate digital tools and platforms safely.Tools to help with the evaluation of the accuracy of online information.Strategies to engage with social media in a way that is positive and safe.Help manage digital footprints to ensure online safety and maintain privacy.Identification of the concerns and positive applications of AI.Supporting Schools Across the UAE, US & BeyondPeekapak has served over 1 million educators and students globally and has become a trusted partner for wellbeing education, especially in regions prioritizing mental health:United Arab Emirates: Supporting private and charter schools across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and SharjahUnited States: Working with Schools and Districts across the country in states like Illinois, New York, Utah, California and more.“Digital wellbeing is now a core part of safeguarding,” said Dr. Jenna Santyr, Peekapak’s Director of Education. “We’re equipping students with the skills to build positive relationships, online and offline.”To learn more or to request access for your school, visit:Schools can also book a free wellbeing snapshot to identify current student needs and inform implementation.About PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning wellbeing education platform that helps K-12 schools teach and measure skills like self-regulation, empathy, teamwork, and digital citizenship through story-based lessons, gamified student learning, and data-driven wellbeing surveys. The platform is used in globally and aligned to leading wellbeing and education frameworks including CASEL, IB, ADEK Wellbeing Policy, and KHDA Wellbeing Framework.Media Contact:Kaitlyn Hall, Peekapak✉️ kaitlyn@peekapak.com🌐 peekapak.com

