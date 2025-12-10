NearSpace Launch Awarded Pentagon Contract for SPEAR-1 Mission

Logo Spear-1 Mission

NSL was awarded an NRL contract in partnership with SSC for the SPEAR Mission, a spacecraft program designed to strengthen U.S. national security.

NSL is uniquely positioned to rapidly mature, test, and deploy advanced technologies that directly enhance mission assurance and national security.” — Matthew Voss, President of NSL

UPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NearSpace Launch , Inc. (NSL), a leader in SmallSat manufacturing with more than 1,000 systems and subsystems that have operated on orbit , has been awarded a Naval Research Laboratory contract for the SPEAR-1 project. SPEAR (Space Power and Energy Advanced Recon) is an In-Space Development and Test (ISDT) spacecraft designed to accelerate the transition of critical space technologies from research to operational readiness, directly strengthening U.S. national security. This contract positions NSL at the forefront of efforts to raise Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) for next-generation space systems, supporting vital missions in power systems, space situational awareness, communications, and resilient satellite architectures.The SPEAR-1 Mission is built off the strong heritage of the NearSpace Launch’s commercial TROOP (Train Rapid on Orbit Payloads) missions. The SPEAR-1 program is funded and managed by key government partners, including the Operational Energy Prototyping Fund (OEPF) under the Department of Defense (DoD), managed by the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), with technical oversight supplied by U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC). Together, these organizations are driving forward innovative capabilities to ensure the U.S. maintains leadership and resilience in contested space domains.“NearSpace Launch is honored to partner with OEPF, SSC and NRL in this critical program,” said Matthew Voss, President of NearSpace Launch. “With over a decade of flight heritage and more than 1,000 systems on orbit, NSL is uniquely positioned to rapidly mature, test, and deploy advanced technologies that directly enhance mission assurance and national security.”NearSpace Launch continues to deliver innovative small satellite systems, such as the Black Box, and EyeStar radios, providing reliable communication, mission assurance, and space domain awareness. The SPEAR-1 award highlights NSL’s growing role in addressing urgent national security challenges while leveraging its extensive on-orbit record of success.NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL), headquartered in Upland, Indiana, specializes in rapid development and deployment of spaceflight systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. With over 100 satellites successfully deployed in orbit, NSL delivers proven solutions in satellite buses, radios, communication systems, and mission assurance technologies.

