NearSpace Launch Awarded Pentagon Contract for SPEAR-1 Mission

Logo

Spear-1 Mission

NSL was awarded an NRL contract in partnership with SSC for the SPEAR Mission, a spacecraft program designed to strengthen U.S. national security.

NSL is uniquely positioned to rapidly mature, test, and deploy advanced technologies that directly enhance mission assurance and national security.”
— Matthew Voss, President of NSL
UPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL), a leader in SmallSat manufacturing with more than 1,000 systems and subsystems that have operated on orbit, has been awarded a  Naval Research Laboratory contract for the SPEAR-1 project. SPEAR (Space Power and Energy Advanced Recon) is an In-Space Development and Test (ISDT) spacecraft designed to accelerate the transition of critical space technologies from research to operational readiness, directly strengthening U.S. national security. This contract positions NSL at the forefront of efforts to raise Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) for next-generation space systems, supporting vital missions in power systems, space situational awareness, communications, and resilient satellite architectures.

The SPEAR-1 Mission is built off the strong heritage of the NearSpace Launch’s commercial TROOP (Train Rapid on Orbit Payloads) missions.  The SPEAR-1 program is funded and managed by key government partners, including the Operational Energy Prototyping Fund (OEPF) under the Department of Defense (DoD), managed by the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), with technical oversight supplied by U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC). Together, these organizations are driving forward innovative capabilities to ensure the U.S. maintains leadership and resilience in contested space domains.

 “NearSpace Launch is honored to partner with OEPF, SSC and NRL in this critical program,” said Matthew Voss, President of NearSpace Launch. “With over a decade of flight heritage and more than 1,000 systems on orbit, NSL is uniquely positioned to rapidly mature, test, and deploy advanced technologies that directly enhance mission assurance and national security.”

NearSpace Launch continues to deliver innovative small satellite systems, such as the Black Box, and EyeStar radios, providing reliable communication, mission assurance, and space domain awareness. The SPEAR-1 award highlights NSL’s growing role in addressing urgent national security challenges while leveraging its extensive on-orbit record of success.

NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL), headquartered in Upland, Indiana, specializes in rapid development and deployment of spaceflight systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. With over 100 satellites successfully deployed in orbit, NSL delivers proven solutions in satellite buses, radios, communication systems, and mission assurance technologies.

Jasmin Embry
NearSpace Launch
+1 765-998-8942
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NearSpace Launch Awarded Pentagon Contract for SPEAR-1 Mission

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jasmin Embry
NearSpace Launch
+1 765-998-8942
Company/Organization
NearSpace Launch
79 East Railroad St
Upland, Indiana, 46989
United States
+1 765-998-8942
Visit Newsroom
About

NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) has flown 800+ satellites and subsystems in space over the past eight years. NSL performs research and manufactures ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Iridium-enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications. For further questions please contact Matthew Voss at nsl@nearspacelaunch.com or visit www.nearspacelaunch.com

NSL

More From This Author
NearSpace Launch Awarded Pentagon Contract for SPEAR-1 Mission
NearSpace Launch receives first contacts from Spacecraft and EyeStars Aboard SpaceX Transporter-14 Mission  
Dream Big: Six-Satellite Constellation to Inspire the Next Generation of Innovators and Manufacturers
View All Stories From This Author