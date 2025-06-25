NearSpace Launch receives first contacts from Spacecraft and EyeStars Aboard SpaceX Transporter-14 Mission  

Logo

NSL announces the first contact of NSL built spacecraft from SpaceX’s Transporter-14 mission, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base June 23rd.

I am proud to be apart of a dedicated team as they deliver on orbit the FastBus Plus platform” — Matthew Voss, President of NSL

UPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NearSpace Launch Inc., the largest manufacturer or small satellites in the midwest, today announces the first successful contact of several spacecraft NSL built deployed from SpaceX’s Transporter-14 mission, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base June 23rd. These missions represent the continued expansion of NSL’s trusted satellite platforms and real-time data delivery capabilities.The Spacecrafts and EyeStar radios, built and integrated at NearSpace Launch in Upland, Indiana, feature custom configurations tailored to the unique mission objectives of two independent commercial partners using both FastBus Standard and FastBus Plus CubeSat configurations. Benefiting from NSL’s heritage in small satellite innovation, the platforms are equipped with flight-proven avionics, real-time telemetry, and autonomous health and safety monitoring systems.NSL’s growing flight heritage includes over 100 satellites launched into orbit. These latest missions build on that legacy, further demonstrating NSL’s capacity to deliver full-mission solutions from concept to orbit.Matthew Voss, President of NSL shares " I am proud to be apart of a dedicated team as they deliver on orbit the FastBus Plus platform"Transporter-14 is part of SpaceX’s rideshare program, offering routine access to space for a wide range of payloads. The launch marks another successful collaboration for NSL, whose spacecraft are now enabling scientific, commercial, and space domain awareness missions around the globe.About NearSpace LaunchNearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL) provides rapid and affordable access to space through innovative Spacecrafts and real-time communications technology. NSL supports commercial, government, and academic customers with custom spacecraft, sensor payloads, and the Black Box spaceflight system for 24/7 telemetry and space domain awareness.

