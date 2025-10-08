BigScoots Achieves Prestigious Secure Hosting Alliance (SHA) Trust Seal Certification

BigScoots has earned the Secure Hosting Alliance’s (SHA) Trust Seal Certification, validating a commitment to security, reliability, and customer protection.

Achieving the SHA Trust Seal is not just an award, it’s a public commitment that validates the secure and reliable foundation we built BigScoots on.” — James Webb, COO of BigScoots

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigScoots , a leading provider of high-performance Managed Hosting Services, today announced it has been certified by the Secure Hosting Alliance (SHA) and earned the exclusive SHA Trust Seal . This certification places BigScoots among the initial group of hosting providers committed to establishing and upholding the highest industry standards for security, accountability, and operational excellence.Overview of the Secure Hosting Alliance Trust Seal ProgramThe Secure Hosting Alliance (SHA) is an industry-led working group founded under the umbrella of the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2 Coalition). Serving as the voice of the Internet’s builders, including web hosting companies, data centers, and cloud providers, the i2 Coalition launched the SHA to proactively address challenges like abuse mitigation, security, and the threat of crippling legislation that often stems from the actions of a few bad actors.The SHA’s power to drive this initiative comes from its establishment of rigorous, voluntary industry standards for ethical practices, security, and transparency. By providing the Trust Seal certification to members like BigScoots who adhere to these high benchmarks, the SHA creates a market differentiator, strengthening trust and demonstrating the web hosting industry’s capacity for effective self-regulation and accountability.How Hosting Providers are Evaluated: The Four Pillars of CertificationThe SHA certification process involves a comprehensive, independent verification that a provider’s security protocols, infrastructure resilience, and customer protection measures meet these elevated standards. This evaluation is built upon four fundamental pillars:1.) Transparency: Requiring clear, publicly available policies, including Acceptable Use and infrastructure misuse protocols.2.) Infrastructure Misuse Protocols: Mandating defined contact mechanisms and responsive, prioritized procedures for handling security threats and misuse reports to protect all network users.3.) Network Resource Reliability: Verifying proactive monitoring, capacity-aligned service levels, and documented service recovery planning to ensure maximum uptime and performance.4.) Government Request Handling: Documenting legally compliant procedures for law enforcement requests that respect due process and protect user rights.“Achieving the SHA Trust Seal is not just an award, it’s a public commitment that validates the secure and reliable foundation we built BigScoots on,” said James Webb, COO of BigScoots. “In an age where data security and trust are paramount, this certification provides our Managed Hosting clients with verified, third-party assurance that their critical infrastructure is in the safest, most accountable hands in the industry. It’s a game-changer for businesses seeking true peace of mind.”Value for BigScoots’ Managed Hosting Services ClientsEarning the SHA Trust Seal is a direct validation of BigScoots’ dedication to operational excellence, providing immediate, tangible benefits to all Managed Hosting clients:- Enhanced Security and Accountability: Clients gain the confidence that their data and applications are hosted on infrastructure verified to meet the highest industry standards for responsible operation. The publicly transparent policies and strengthened accountability measures provide clear assurance beyond simple marketing claims.- Superior Reliability and Performance: The certification validates BigScoots’ established procedures for network resilience testing, proactive monitoring, and comprehensive recovery planning. This ensures the delivery of the superior uptime and performance that businesses rely on, even under the stress of attacks or infrastructure challenges.- Documented Issue Resolution: BigScoots’ certified response protocols ensure that reports of security threats and infrastructure misuse are handled with consistent, prioritized responses, protecting client services and the entire network ecosystem.- Legal Compliance Assurance: Certified procedures for handling government requests guarantee due process and lawful operations, affirming BigScoots’ commitment to respecting both legal requirements and user rights.Experience the Confidence of SHA-Certified HostingBusinesses ready to partner with a hosting provider that has been independently verified for security and operational excellence are encouraged to contact BigScoots today at www.bigscoots.com About the Secure Hosting AllianceThe Secure Hosting Alliance is an industry-led working group that has developed a set of rigorous standards for hosting providers worldwide. The SHA’s certification process involves verification that security protocols, infrastructure resilience, customer protection measures, and operational excellence meet the elevated standards developed by the members.About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.

