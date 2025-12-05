Record Subway Ridership of 4.6M Riders

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York City Subway surpassed 4.6 million riders, setting a post-pandemic ridership record, while also achieving an on-time performance record for November of 84.4 percent — the best November since the pandemic. On Wednesday, December 3, 4.61 million customers rode the subway, and on Thursday, December 4, 4.63 million customers rode the subway. Both days eclipsed the previous record set on October 29, 2025 of 4.6 million subway customers and were up 6 percent from the same dates in 2024. These milestones come as 94 percent of subway and bus trips are now paid with the MTA’s new contactless tap and ride system.

“The subway is the lifeblood of New York City, and thanks to our investments in safety and reliability, ridership continues to come roaring back,” Governor Hochul said. “We know our work is far from finished, and that’s why we’re investing in new subway cars, upgraded signals and tools like cameras and law enforcement to keep riders safe. The subway is already the best way to get around, and thanks to these investments, we are making it better than ever.”

The November OTP record extends the trend of historically strong subway performance in 2025. Subway on-time performance reached 85 percent in September — the best September in modern history — maintaining August’s 85.1 percent, which was the best August in a decade, and building on May’s record-setting 85.2 percent, the highest non-pandemic OTP on record. These gains coincide with service increases on the A and L lines, reducing wait times for more than 100,000 weekday riders. Beginning Monday, December 8, rush hour service will also increase on the M line.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “No secret: transit is the best way to get around New York. When our subways are safe, frequent and reliable, people will use them more and more. That’s what’s happened and the records are going to keep coming.”

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, “Hitting 4.6 million subway riders as we achieve another on-time performance milestone shows once again that when you deliver safe and reliable service riders will take it. We’re determined to carry this momentum into 2026, as we continue to tout all the opportunities available to riders to seamlessly switch to tap and ride.”

MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said, “New Yorkers have embraced tap and ride and we’re proud to see that as more and more people return to the city, they are choosing mass transit. As the end of MetroCard sales nears, we are focusing on reaching the remaining 6 percent to make the switch and unlock the benefits and convenience of tap and ride technology.”

In an effort to facilitate the transition to Tap and Ride, the MTA recently launched an OMNY Card Giveaway on November 18, where the first 400 customers at every Customer Service Center could transfer their MetroCard balance to fee-waived OMNY cards. These fee-waived OMNY cards are currently available at the following nine Customer Service Centers while supplies last:

125 St 4 5 6

161 St-Yankee Stadium B D 4

168 St-Broadway A C 1

E. 177 St-Parkchester 6

Fordham Rd B D

Myrtle Av J M Z

St. George, Staten Island Railway (SIR)

Stillwell Av-Coney Island D F N Q

Sutphin Blvd F

By the end of the year, fourteen new Customer Service Centers will open at locations across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. The first 400 customers to visit those new Customer Service Centers and transfer their MetroCard balances to OMNY will also be able to receive the promotional fee-waived OMNY cards.

As announced in March, the last day to purchase or reload a MetroCard will be December 31, 2025, with the acceptance of MetroCards ending in mid-2026. While the Tap and Ride payment system doesn’t require an OMNY card and allows riders to pay fares directly with digital wallets and contactless bank cards, customers will find it twice as easy to purchase or reload an OMNY card with a robust OMNY retail network currently at 2,700 locations — more than double the MetroCard partnering locations.

The MTA has also installed 980 OMNY card vending machines across all 472 subway stations. And, most recently, shared a list of 102 opportunities for members of the public who live in bus-reliant areas to transfer MetroCard balances to the OMNY cards for those who opt to use the physical card.

By eliminating the sale of MetroCard and fully transitioning to one fare collection method, the MTA expects to save at least $20 million annually in costs related to MetroCard production and distribution; vending machine repairs; and cash collection and handling. Moving to a contactless payment also unlocks potential for new customer-friendly promotions and fare discounts.