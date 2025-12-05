$100M for Community Center Projects Statewide

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “These NY BRICKS awards represent a major investment in the heart of our communities. From the North Country to Long Island and from Western New York to the Capital Region, these new and renovated community centers will provide safe, welcoming spaces where New Yorkers of all ages can connect, stay active, and access vital services. DASNY is honored to work with the OPRHP to administer this transformative program and grateful to Governor Hochul for her vision in creating opportunities for healthier, more vibrant communities across our state.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “The NY BRICKS grants will help countless families find safe places to connect, play, and access vital community services. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and her ‘Unplug and Play’ initiative, we are proud to launch these capital funds in partnership with DASNY to strengthen communities across the state. Ultimately, the true value of NY BRICKS won’t be measured in dollars, but in the improved health, wellness, and connection for children, families, and seniors.”

State Senator José Serrano said, “The $100 million in NY BRICKS grants awarded to community programs across the state will strengthen infrastructure and expand high-quality services that improve health and well-being of New Yorkers of every age. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing community wellness, and I am proud that BronxWorks, which serves the 29th Senate District, will receive $5 million to support renovations of its facility at 1130 Grand Concourse.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “I commend Governor Hochul for funding NY BRICKS grants that will create safe, welcoming spaces where New Yorkers can access affordable programs, build connections, and improve their physical and mental health. These projects will have a lasting impact across our state, especially in underserved communities. I am pleased to see such meaningful support for our neighborhoods.”

Queens Community House CEO Ben Thomases said, “Every day, the team at Queens Community House provides free, essential services to support people of all ages and backgrounds. Attractive, welcoming community centers are vital to this work. Investing in community centers is investing in neighborhoods for generations to come. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing their importance, creating the BRICKS program, and awarding a $5 million grant to transform the Pomonok Community Center into a true home for this community.”