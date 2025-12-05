Celebrate the Start of 2026 With First Day Hikes

Governor Kathy Hochul today encouraged New Yorkers to start their year off with wellness at the forefront by participating in a First Day Hike for free. New Yorkers will have an opportunity to “Get Offline, and Get Outside” this holiday season, by celebrating the New Year at state parks, historic sites, natural areas, canal trails, environmental education centers and various other public lands across the Empire State on January 1, 2026. The 15th annual First Day Hikes program offers varied hike options for people of all experience levels at 117 locations across the state.

“Kick off the New Year in the great outdoors and put your mental and physical wellness first by joining our fellow New Yorkers for First Day Hikes,” Governor Hochul said. “A fantastic and affordable tradition, this special event allows us to find comfort in the winter beauty of our public lands while also creating opportunities to connect with our communities, friends, and families, distraction free.”

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Canal Corporation are partnering to host the many walks and hikes taking place throughout the state as part of the 15th annual First Day Hikes program. To keep the event affordable for families in the holiday season, the normal parking fee at state parks and sites will be waived on January 1.

New York State Parks Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “First Day Hikes offer a welcome break from the holiday rush and a chance to reconnect with nature and one another. This annual event encourages you to refocus on your mental and physical well-being and start the New Year on a healthy, positive note. Ring in 2026 by getting offline, getting outside, and exploring New York’s state parks and historic sites on January 1.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Participating in a First Day Hike is a great and affordable way to get offline and get outside to experience winter recreation in New York State. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s commitment to accessible outdoor recreation opportunities for all New Yorkers, DEC and State Parks are once again kicking off the New Year with guided hike opportunities on public lands on January 1. Connect with nature and join us at more than 110 events at State Parks, environmental education centers, campgrounds, wildlife management areas across the state.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “We encourage everyone to join a First Day Hike and are thrilled that our partners at the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are organizing this wonderful event to start the new year once again. This year, we’re offering two exciting, inclusive experiences in Palmyra and Macedon – the heart of the Erie Canal. People of all abilities and fitness levels are encouraged to get outside, get moving, and start 2026 on the right foot."

The First Day Hikes program advances Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative which encourages New York kids and families to log off of their phones and put their mental and physical health first as they head outside to get fresh air, play sports, enjoy nature, and see everything else our state has to offer. First Day Hikes is an important component of this initiative as it showcases the various winter recreation opportunities afforded to New Yorkers of all ages.

Most hikes are beginner and family friendly, typically ranging from one to five miles depending on the location and trail conditions. This year, there are more than 125 individual hikes being offered at state parks, historic sites, DEC natural areas and environmental education centers, canal trails, and other public lands.

Hiking is one of the many ways children can participate in DEC’s “Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge” to help address the youth mental health crisis by encouraging teens to engage in interesting and exciting outdoor activities. For more information about the challenge, including suggested locations to help complete activities, upcoming events, resources and associated recommendations, visit the DEC’s Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge webpage.

Many First Day Hikes are led in partnership with ‘Friends’ groups who are stewards on State lands, as well as other partners across the state. This year, DEC and State Parks are partnering with the New York State Outdoor Guides Association (NYSOGA) on the event, to offer even more hiking opportunities to the public with several First Day Hikes led by New York State licensed guide professionals. NYSOGA represents guides from every part of New York State and helps provide opportunities for the public to engage with the outdoors and try something new via fun and educational guided recreation experiences.

A list of all New York State First Day Hikes, location details, format, pre-registration requirements, and additional information can be found online for State Parks, DEC and Canals sites. Interested participants are encouraged to check the details of their preferred host site in advance and register if required.

Starting in Massachusetts in 1992, First Day Hikes is now a national event taking place in all 50 states. While the following locations offer organized activities, most of New York’s public lands are accessible on New Year’s Day and throughout the entire winter season.

List of First Day Hikes by region:

Western New York

Allegany State Park - Quaker Area, Salamanca; 716.354.2182

Boutwell Hill State Forest (DEC), Cherry Creek; 716.680.1865

Darien Lake State Park, Darien Center; 585.547.9242

Elkdale State Forest (DEC), Little Valley; 716.689.4177

Evangola State Park, Irving; 716.549.1802

Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown; 716.218.7904

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Belfast; 585.493.3614 (2 Hikes)

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Cuba; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Fillmore; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Hinsdale; 585.493.3614

Harris Hill State Forest (DEC), Gerry; 716.753.0266

Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora; 716.652.0786

Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls; 716.278.1794

Phillips Creek State Forest (DEC), West Almond; [email protected] (4 hikes)

Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center (DEC), Depew; 716.683.5959

Whirlpool State Park, Niagara Falls; 716.284.5778

Wilson Tuscarora State Park, Wilson; 716.751.6361

Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area – Holcomb Pond (DEC), Collins; 440.983.0023

Finger Lakes and Central New York

Bowman Lake State Park / McDonough State Forest (DEC), Oxford; 607.251.3477 (multiple hikes)

Catharine Valley Trail, Watkins Glen; 607.535.4511

Chenango Valley State Park, Chenango Forks; 607.648.5251

Clark Reservation State Park, Jamesville; 315.492.1756

Delta Lake State Park, Rome; 315.337.4670

Erie Canal - Palmyra, Palmyra

Erie Canal - Macedon, Macedon

Fillmore Glen State Park, Moravia; 315.497.0130

Fort Ontario State Historic Site, Oswego; 315.343.4711

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Avon; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Fowlerville; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Mt Morris; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Nunda; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Piffard; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Rochester; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, Scottsville; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, York Landing; 585.493.3614

Gilbert Lake State Park, Laurens; 607.432.2114

Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown; 607.547.8662

Green Lakes State Park, Fayetteville; 315.637.6111

Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin; 585.258.8937 Hemlock-Canadice State Forest (DEC), Canadice; 585.374.8366 (2 hikes)

Herkimer Home State Historic Site, Little Falls; 315.823.0398

Italy Hill State Forest (DEC), Italy; 585.358.6301 (2 hikes)

Letchworth State Park - Humphrey Nature Center, Castile; 585.493.3600 (4 hikes)

Letchworth State Park - South Highbanks Shelter, Mt. Morris; 585.493.3600 (2 hikes)

Montezuma Audubon Center, Savannah; 315-365-3588, register here

Newtown Battlefield State Park, Elmira; 607.732.6067

Rogers Environmental Education Center, DEC’s Friends Support Group, Sherburne; 607.674.4733 (2 hikes)

Selkirk Shores State Park, Pulaski; 315.298.5737

Seneca Lake State Park, Geneva; 315.789.2331

Sugar Hill State Forest (DEC), Watkins Glen; 607.372.1646

Taughannock Falls State Park, Trumansburg; 607.539.4078 (2 hikes)

Two Rivers State Park Recreation Area, Waverly; 607.732.6287

Utica Marsh Wildlife Management Area (DEC), Marcy; 315.866.6330 ext. 132

North Country/Adirondacks

Adirondack Rail Trail (DEC), Saranac Lake; [email protected]

Cat Mountain, DEC’s Lake George Wild Forest, Bolton Landing; 518.338.8173

Crown Point State Historic Site, Crown Point; 518.597.3666

John Brown Farm State Historic Site, Lake Placid; 518.523.3900

Lake Colby Conservation Education Camp (DEC), Saranac Lake; 518.897.1207

Lost Pond (DEC), Ticonderoga; 518.681.2232

Mount Arab (DEC), Piercefield; 315.265.3621

Paul Smith's College Visitor Interpretive Center (VIC) – Heron Marsh Trail, Paul Smiths; 315.832.2695

Point Au Roche State Park, Plattsburgh; 518.563.0369

Robert G Wehle State Park, Henderson; 315.938.5302

Silver Lake Mountain (DEC), Black Brook; 607.422.9409

Wellesley Island State Park, Fineview; 315.482.2722

Winona State Forest (DEC), Lorraine; 315.376.3521

Greater Capital District

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center (DEC), Delmar; 518.475.0291 (3 hikes)

Grafton Lakes State Park, Grafton; 518.279.1155

Mine Kill State Park, North Blenheim; 518.827.6111

Moreau Lake State Park, Gansevoort; 518.793.0511

Peebles Island State Park, Cohoes; 518.268.2188 (2 hikes)

Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs; 518.584.2000

Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site, Fort Hunter; 518.829.7516

Thacher State Park, Voorheesville; 518.872.1237 (2 hikes)

Hudson Valley/Catskills

Balsam Mountain (DEC), Pine Hill; [email protected]

Bear Mountain State Park, Bear Mountain; 845.786.2701

Catskills Visitor Center – Interpretive Loop and Upper Esopus Fire Tower, Mount Tremper; 845.688.3369

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Yorktown Heights; 914.245.4434

Giant Ledge and Panther Mountain (DEC), Big Indian; [email protected]

Huckleberry Point (DEC), Elka Park; [email protected]

Hudson Highlands State Park / Little Stony Point, Cold Spring; 845.265.3175

Kaaterskill Rail Trail, DEC’s Kaaterskill Wild Forest, Haines Falls; [email protected]

Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Kerhonkson; 845.255.0752

Minnewaska State Park Preserve - Sam's Point Area, Cragsmoor; 845.647.7989

Neversink River Unique Area – Mullet Falls (DEC), Forestburgh; 908.447.8725

North-South Lake Campground, DEC’s Kaaterskill Wild Forest, Haines Falls; 480.381.9405

Olana State Historic Site, Hudson; 518.751.0344 (2 hikes)

Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Park - Croton Gorge Park, Cortlandt; 914.693.5259

Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, Yonkers; 914.965.4027

Red Hill Fire Tower (DEC), Claryville; 518.810.8977

Rockefeller State Park Preserve - Rockwood Hall, Sleepy Hollow; 914.631.1470

Schunnemunk State Park, New Windsor; 845.351.5907

Staatsburgh State Historic Site, Staatsburg; 845.889.8851

Sterling Forest State Park, Tuxedo; 845.351.5907

Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center, DEC’s Friends Support Group, Wappingers Falls; 845.831.3800, register here

Taconic State Park - Copake Falls Area, Copake Falls; 518.329.3993

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, Highland; 845.834.2867

Willowemoc Wild Forest – Frick Pond (DEC), Rockland; 845.693.4181

New York City and Long Island

Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park, Great River; 631.581.1002

Belmont Lake State Park, North Babylon; 631.667.5055

Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale; 516.249.0701

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, Huntington; 631.423.1770

Clay Pit Ponds State Park, Staten Island; 718.967.1976

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Oakdale; 631.581.1005

Gantry Plaza State Park, Queens; 347.935.3039

Hallock State Park Preserve, Riverhead; 631.315.5475

Heckscher State Park, East Islip; 631.581.2100

Hempstead Lake State Park, West Hempstead; 516.766.1029

Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh; 516.785.1600

Montauk Point State Park, Montauk; 631.668.3781

Mount Loretto Unique Area (DEC), Staten Island; [email protected]

Nissequogue River State Park, Kings Park; 631.269.4927

Orient Beach State Park, Orient; 631.323.2440

Ridge Conservation Area (DEC), Ridge; [email protected]

Robert Moses State Park, Babylon; 631.669.0449

Shirley Chisholm State Park, Brooklyn; 718.277.2420

Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park; 631.269.4333

Wildwood State Park, Wading River; 631.929.4314

