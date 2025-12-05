Top Global Storytellers Join NYF TV & Film Awards® 2026 Grand Jury

Industry Innovators from Global Media Powerhouses Join Forces for the 2026 Jury

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Festivals Television & Film Awards announced its 2026 Grand Jury , bringing together more than 100 top industry leaders from around the world to evaluate this year’s most innovative TV and film projectsEach year, NYF’s TV & Film Awards recruits internationally celebrated documentary filmmakers, directors, journalists, executive producers, dramatists and screenwriters from over 25 countries to serve on its elite Grand Jury. These industry innovators bring diverse expertise to meticulously evaluate entries across all platforms, applying thoughtful consideration honed over years of trailblazing work in TV and film.The 2026 Grand Jury features leaders from iconic media organizations recognized for pioneering storytelling across news, documentaries, entertainment, sports, and corporate image. Top-tier companies represented this year include NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, BBC, Al Jazeera Media Network, Radio-Canada, ZDF, Fuji Television, The Walt Disney Company, ESPN, Mediacorp, TV Globo, Movistar+, nautilusfilm GmbH, Phoenix Satellite Television, Rai Radiotelevisione italiana, Kansai Telecasting Corporation, CNN International, China Global Television Network, Banijay Rights, 1895 Films, France Télévisions, and Sony Pictures Television Iberia.“We are thrilled to welcome these globally recognized storytellers to the 2026 edition of the Grand Jury,” said Rose Anderson, Executive Vice President, New York Festivals. “These men and women all volunteer their time for the NYF selection process. Their collective wealth of hands-on knowledge, their commitment to excellence, their passion, and their creativity across all genres underscores today’s fair and just peer review process.”The TV & Film Awards Grand Jury includes:• Monica Albuquerque, Senior Vice President of Scripted Content and Development, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, USA• Noelia Alonso Franco, Creative Center Iberia Director, Sony Pictures Television Iberia, Spain• Eduardo Blanco, Creative Manager, The Walt Disney Company, Spain• Neil Cairns, Head of Features, CGTN Europe, United Kingdom• Eduardo Clavet, Editor, TV Globo, Brazil• Daniel Carriere, Science Reporter, Radio-Canada, Canada• Sara Cooper, President & CEO, Plastic Pictures, United Kingdom• Debbie Cuell, CEO & Executive Producer, Sparkle Picture, Australia• Luca Dambrosio, Creative Producer, Rai Radiotelevisione italiana, Italy• Lauren Farrar, SVP AVOD & US Minor, Banijay Rights, United Kingdom• Walter Fernandez, Editor-in-Chief CNA & Chief Sustainability Officer, Mediacorp, Singapore• Reshma Ghost, Filmmaker & Founder, Blue Petal Films, India• Victor Glynn, Producer, GCB Films, United Kingdom• Michael Gray, Series Executive Producer, BBC, United Kingdom• Melanie Haft, Managing Director & Head of Production, nautilusfilm GmbH, Germany• Claire Heydt, Producer, Light & Shadow GmbH, Germany• Jacob Hickey, Head of Factual, Blackfella Films, Australia• Haibo Huang, Deputy Head of Phoenix Chinese Channel; Director of the Chief Editor's Office, Head of Phoenix Movie Channel, Phoenix Satellite Television, Hong Kong• Tom Jennings, Founder & President, 1895 Films, USA• Natalie Jowett, Managing Director, JusticeAid, USA• David Lennon, Senior VP, FORTUNE Brand Studio, USA• Brian Lockhart, Senior Vice President, Original Content, ESPN, USA• Michael Maack, Marketing Producer, ZDF - Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, Germany• Maribel Martinez, Founder & Creative Director, Diecinueve36, Mexico• Akira Nishimura, Executive Producer, Fuji Television, Japan• Nick Olle, Senior Supervising Producer, 101 East, AL Jazeera, Malaysia• Alexandra Pauliat, Executive Producer, People and Power, Al Jazeera Network, Qatar• Duncan Preston, Head of Global Creative Services, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar• Matt Pothecary, Creative Director, Media Zoo Ltd., United Kingdom• Ricardo Ravanelli, News Director/Head of Content, CANAL 13 ARTEAR S.A., Argentina• Monica Sarbu, Executive Director, CNN International, Romania• German Sela, Head of Brand, Moviestar+, Spain• Jessica Soho, Broadcast Journalist, GMA Networks, Philippines• Jay Soo, Chief Commercial & Creative Officer | APAC, Casual Films, Singapore• Francis Toral, Head of Integrated News Division, ABS-CBN Corporation, Philippines• Nessa S. Valdellon, First Vice President & Senior Vice President, GMA Public Affairs & GMA Pictures, Philippines• Umesh Vohra, Head of Planning, TRT World, Turkey• Toshie Yoshida President, TI ComNet Japan, JapanThe 2026 TV & Film Awards Grand Jury will view all entries during online judging panels to determine a score based on industry-specific criteria. Juries determine Gold, Silver, and Bronze Trophy Winners. Top-scoring entries are honored with the esteemed Grand Trophy. Special Industry Awards celebrate Broadcaster of the Year, Production Company of the Year, and Program Promotion Team of the Year.The WaterBear Award is bestowed to the highest scoring documentary across Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife. This coveted award is a partnership between the free streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet WaterBear Network and New York Festivals. The winning entry will be announced during the 2026 Storytellers Gala on May 21st, 2026. View the 2025 Storytellers Gala: https://www.newyorkfestivals.com/storytellers-gala NYF’s TV & Film Awards honors the rich diversity of content created by today's visionary storytellers for global audiences across all viewing platforms. Since 1957, the competition has celebrated excellence and innovation across all genres, keeping pace with industry-wide developments and global trends.All Entries will be judged online and screened by the TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased at the TV & Film Awards winners gallery. View the 2025 TV & Film Awards winner’s showcase The deadline to enter the 2026 Television & Film Awards competition is December 31, 2025.To view entry details and competition rules and regulations and the Television & Film Awards 2026 categories, visit https://tvf.newyorkfestivals.com/ About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYFHealthRadio AwardsTV & Film Awards

