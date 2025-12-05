NYF Radio Awards® Announces 2026 Grand Jury of World-Class Storytellers

Industry Leaders from Across the Globe Join Forces to Judge This Year’s Most Innovative Radio Content

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Festivals Radio Awards has announced the distinguished 2026 Radio Awards Grand Jury NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury unites over 100 standout audio innovators from 20 countries, reflecting the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of global storytelling. This influential group includes award-winning producers, directors, journalists, writers, and sound artists known for pushing creative boundaries across documentary, entertainment, news, sports, and corporate audio. Their collective experience ensures a thorough and inspired judging process that celebrates the best in worldwide audio storytelling.“The robust world of audio storytelling today is fully represented in the 2026 edition of the Grand Jury,” said Rose Anderson, Executive Vice President, New York Festivals. “From audiobooks to podcasts and video podcasts, from investigative journalism to live events, and from mystery to social justice, this year’s men and women of the jury volunteer their time and lend their expertise.”This year’s prominent jury panel brings together executives from some of the world’s most influential audio and media organizations from powerhouse international networks to acclaimed production studios and innovative digital publishers. This year’s distinguished companies include SiriusXM Radio, BBC Radio, Radio-Canada, DMC Studio Argentina, The Podglomerate, Ocean FM, Swedish Radio, Radio New Zealand, Penguin Random House UK, Aramco, Hot 102.7 FM. Radio Taiwan International, SBS, Almost Tangible, Aramco, The Times & Sunday Times, The Irish Sun, Mediacorp, Zinc Media, RADIO MITRE S.A., Radio City 91.1 FM, Naleppa Audio Productions, Athena Media, Tuned Media, Nine Network Australia, and Magnum Opus Broadcasting.The 2026 Radio Awards Grand Jury includes:• Jill Achineku, Producer, Whistledown, United Kingdom• Steve Ahern, OAM, Publisher, Radioinfo & Radio Today, Australia• Chris Browning-Brant, Lead Podcast Editor, Formula 1, United Kingdom• Diego Cannizzaro, Owner & Director, DMC Studio, Argentina• John N. Catlett, Broadcast Consultant, Media Objectives International, USA• Jennie Cataldo, Owner & Producer, Accompany Studios, USA• Jax Coombes, Producer, BBC, United Kingdom• Stuart Davies, Content Manager, Virgin Radio UK, United Kingdom• Joni Deutsch, SVP of Marketing & Audience Development, The Podglomerate, USA• Rebecca Fortuin, Senior Audio Editor, HQ, M&B and Farshore, HarperCollins Publishers UK, United Kingdom• Dylan Haskins, Commissioning Executive for Podcasts, BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live, United Kingdom• Nora Holm, Producer, Swedish Radio, Sweden• Adrian Hollay, Senior Recording Engineer, Radio New Zealand, New Zealand• Iris Hsu, Radio Producer, Radio Taiwan International, Taiwan• Hyun Joon Jang, Programming & Production / Senior Producer, Busan English Broadcasting. South Korea• James Keyte, Head of Audio Content, Penguin Random House UK, United Kingdom• Geneviève Levasseur, Senior Director, ICI MUSIQUE, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada• Steve Levine, Founder, Magnum Opus Broadcasting, United Kingdom• Or Matza, Creative Director & Founder, Audio Drama Studios, Israel• Lloyd Madurai, Programming & Managing Director, Hot 102.7 FM, South Africa• Siobhan McHugh, Podcast Producer & Academic, Australia• Charlotte Melén, Founder, Producer, Actor, Almost Tangible, United Kingdom• Eduardo Morino, Presenter, Radio Mitre S.A., Argentina• Greg Muller, Supervising Producer, The Case of Podcast, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Australia• Götz Naleppa, Drama Director & Sound Artist, Naleppa Audio Productions, Germany• Anurita Patel, National Programming Head, Radio City, India• Will Roe, Executive Producer, Investigations - The Times and Sunday Times, United Kingdom• Des Shaw, Co-Founder/Producer, Zinc Media, United Kingdom• Helen Shaw, Founder, Athena Media, Ireland• Lou Simon, Vice President, Music Programming, SiriusXM Radio, USA• Ken Sweeney, Showbiz Editor, The Irish Sun, Ireland• Mark Travis, Managing Consultant, Media Production, New York Philharmonic, USA• Joan Webber, Senior Producer, Audio Documentary Unit, CBC, Canada• Carol Zimmer, Journalist & Host, “Now What?”, USAWith a global roster of seasoned audio professionals, the 2026 Radio Awards Grand Jury brings exceptional insight into the judging process. Entries are assessed across core benchmarks including production values, creative execution, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose, and audience relevance.The New York Festivals Radio Awards provides a platform to celebrate creative storytellers from around the world. For 69 years, NYF has recognized both innovation and exceptional quality in broadcast audio content across all genres and platforms since 1957.Since 2023, The National Press Club, the World’s Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™. has partnered with New York Festivals to honor the highest scoring news program across the Coverage of Breaking News Story, Coverage of Ongoing News Story, Nonfiction Series, Investigative Journalism Podcast, and News Podcast categories. The winner will be announced during the 2026 Storytellers Gala on May 21st, 2026. 