Circular Drive Initiative Publishes Data Sanitization Best Practices Guide

The Data Sanitization Lifecycle: From Identification to Audit Assurance

New governance protocols provide framework for organizations on sensitive data protection and enabling secure, sustainable reuse of storage devices

For policymakers, this serves as a turnkey framework to start implementing modern media sanitization that favor drive reuse and sustainability" — Jonmichael Hands, Chair of the Circular Drive Initiative

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Circular Drive Initiative ( CDI ) today announced the publication of its Data Sanitization Best Practices Guide, a comprehensive framework to help organizations protect sensitive information while extending the usable life of data storage devices. The guide provides clear, standards-aligned recommendations for securely erasing data on hard drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs), ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and environmental goals.Developed in alignment with IEEE 2883, ISO 27040, and NIST 800-88, the guide helps IT professionals, data center operators, and asset disposition partners adopt a risk-based, auditable approach to data sanitization. It outlines each step of the process, from identifying data sensitivity and assessing risk to verifying erasure and generating a certificate of sanitization.“For policymakers, this serves as a turnkey framework to start implementing modern media sanitization that favor drive reuse and sustainability, but don't compromise on security.” said Jonmichael Hands, Chair of the Circular Drive Initiative. “Grounded in leading standards like IEEE 2883, it enables secure reuse at scale while ensuring organizations never have to choose between strong data protection and environmental responsibility.”The Data Sanitization Best Practices Guide emphasizes vendor-neutral, environmentally responsible methods for organizations seeking to reuse or recycle storage devices without compromising data security. It also highlights key regulatory considerations across major data privacy and protection laws, including GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and HIPAA. Created through close collaboration with companies across the industry, this guide represents a collective commitment to clear, practical best practices.The guide and accompanying infographic are available for free download on the CDI Resources page: www.CircularDrives.org/resources About the Circular Drive Initiative (CDI)Circular Drive Initiative is a collaboration of global leaders in data storage, IT asset disposition, and sustainability working to reduce e-waste by promoting secure and circular reuse of storage devices. CDI advocates for standards-based data sanitization practices and the adoption of circular business models that extend the life of technology products.For more information, please visit:

