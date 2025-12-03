SNIA SCSI Trade Association Community Announces 2026 Board of Directors, Building on Strong Momentum & Industry Growth

This past year has been one of growth and momentum for STA” — Cameron T. Brett, STA Chair

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNIA SCSI Trade Association ( STA ) community today announced its FY 2026 Board of Directors. With a returning leadership team and a rapidly growing membership base, the STA community continues to strengthen its position as the industry’s leading advocate for Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) and SCSI technologies.FY 2026 STA Board of DirectorsOfficers• Chair: Cameron T. Brett, Senior Director, Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing, KIOXIA America, Inc.• Vice Chair: Pankaj Kalra, Director, Product Planning, Samsung Semiconductor Inc.• Secretary: Egide Murisa, Industry Standards Engineer, Molex LLC• Treasurer: Jeremiah Tussey, Product Marketing Manager, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.Directors at Large• Rick Kutcipal, Product Planning, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom Inc.• Paul Coddington, Mechanical Engineer, Amphenol Corporation“Congratulations to the STA Board of Directors for FY 2026,” said Dr. J Metz, Chair of the SNIA Board of Directors. “Their leadership continues to drive innovation across the storage ecosystem. The STA community’s growing membership and sustained commitment to collaboration demonstrate the enduring importance of SAS and SCSI in enterprise environments.”“I’m honored to continue leading the STA community alongside such dedicated and talented board members,” said Cameron T. Brett, STA Chair. “This past year has been one of growth and momentum for STA. Our expanding membership reflects the continued relevance of SAS and SCSI as essential technologies supporting evolving data workloads.”The STA remains focused on advancing education, collaboration, and standards engagement to meet the needs of today’s data-driven world.MembershipThe STA community has doubled its membership over the past year, growing from 14 to 29 member organizations representing leading technology companies and research institutions across the storage industry. STA members include: AIC, Amphenol, Broadcom, BizLink, Celestica, Cerabyte, ConnPro, Dell Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, Intel, IBM, JPC Connectivity, KIOXIA, MacroSAN, Microchip, Molex, NetApp, NVIDIA, Phison, Samsung, Seagate, SuperMicro, TE Connectivity, Teledyne LeCroy, Toshiba, University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab, University of Wisconsin at Madison, Western Digital, and Yangtze Memory.For more information on SNIA membership, visit snia.org/membership or contact membership@snia.org.For press inquiries, please contact Alice Tate (alice.tate@snia.org).About the SNIA SCSI Trade Association (STA) CommunityThe SNIA SCSI Trade Association (STA) community promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. To learn more, go to: https://www.snia.org/sta About SNIASNIA is a not-for-profit global organization made up of corporations, universities, startups, and individuals. The members collaborate to develop and promote vendor-neutral architectures as well as international standards and specifications. SNIA promotes technologies related to the storage, transport, optimization of infrastructure, acceleration, format, and protection of data.Follow SNIA at https://www.snia.org/news-events

