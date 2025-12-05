Toy Soldier Central™

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toy Soldier Central™, a next-generation resin miniature brand specializing in 1:32 scale toy soldiers and wargaming figures, has been honored with three prestigious awards from Lux-Life Magazine's 2025 awards program. The Virginia-based company received recognition as The Perfect Gift Award 2025 winner, Best Military Miniatures Producer 2025, and the LUXlife Manufacturing Innovation Award 2025.

The awards acknowledge the company's commitment to blending nostalgic charm with modern manufacturing innovation. They have sold and shipped thousands of toy soldier sets worldwide. Operating from artisan facilities in Woodbridge and Alexandria, Virginia, Toy Soldier Central has built an international following among collectors, tabletop gamers, history enthusiasts, and hobbyists across the United States, France, England, Iran, Dubai, Canada, Italy, and beyond.

Why Toy Soldier Central™ Stands Out

According to company representatives, what distinguishes Toy Soldier Central in the competitive miniatures market is its proprietary Bendy-Flex™ resin formula — an exclusive flexible, durable resin blend developed in partnership with an overseas chemical manufacturing company. This specialized material replicates the soft-plastic feel of vintage army men while maintaining the precision detail demanded by contemporary collectors and painters.

Toy Soldier Central produces figures spanning multiple historical periods and genres, including World War I, World War II, modern warfare, historical armies, and popular culture themes inspired by franchises such as Fallout, Bioshock, Halo, and Squid Games. Each figure is printed, cured, cleaned, and packaged in-house at what the company refers to as their "Forge Room."

The brand was founded by Paulo Lisboa, operating under the creative alias Luciano Castellani, who brings a multidisciplinary approach to the business. Representatives from Toy Soldier Central note that the company serves a diverse customer base ranging from elder collectors and middle-aged wargamers to young adult painters and children discovering the hobby alongside their parents. According to reviews, customers consistently praise the brand for detail, flexibility, and fast international shipping.

Lisboa, who also gained attention in 2025 for a high-profile federal lawsuit against Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Central Virginia, also hand-paints and sells his figures as special orders. As a skilled miniature painter, his figures can be found in several international museums where his military miniatures are on display as works of art depicting real historical battles. The "Super Wonder Gallery" in Ontario, Canada showcases several painted sets, as does the "Forgotten Heroes" World War II memorial museum in Zambia, Africa.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its catalogue to include additional historical periods such as the Napoleonic wars and more detailed World War II sets. Future initiatives include showcasing the brand at major toy soldier conventions across the United States and ultimately opening a flagship brick-and-mortar location featuring retail space, a themed wargaming tavern, and community gathering areas for enthusiasts.

“Toy Soldier Central was born from a love of storytelling and legacy,” said Paulo Lisboa. “These aren’t just collectibles — they’re artifacts of imagination.”

Learn more or explore the full catalog at https://ToySoldierCentral.com

About Toy Soldier Central™

Toy Soldier Central is a resin miniature brand specializing in high-quality, highly playable 1:32 scale toy soldiers and wargaming figures. Combining nostalgic design with modern durability and flexible resin technology, the company serves collectors, tabletop gamers, and history enthusiasts worldwide from its Virginia-based production facilities. Their motto, as found on their company logo, proudly claims the title of "the best place for toy soldiers."

