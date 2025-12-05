Through My Lens Book Series Offers Comprehensive Collection Spanning History, Technology, and Travel

John Copeland

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through My Lens Book Series announces its comprehensive collection of four interconnected books, offering readers an in-depth exploration of visual communications history, artificial intelligence, gambling strategy, and global travel destinations. A fifth standalone fiction work complements the series, all available through a unified collection.

The series begins with "The History of Visual Communications Through My Lens," which traces the evolution of communications from ancient times to the present day. The work integrates three decades of industry experience and personal observations, providing readers with both historical context and practical insights from a seasoned technology professional.

"Artificial Intelligence Through My Lens," the second book in the series, delivers a comprehensive examination of the current AI landscape and includes 500 prompts designed to help readers begin their AI journey. This practical approach reflects the author's extensive background in technology and recent focus on AI implementation through AI Curious Agency, which specializes in helping individuals and organizations with AI governance, workforce upskilling, and adoption strategies.

The third installment, "The History of Gambling and Strategy Guide," represents a collaborative effort co-authored with John Copeland Sr. This volume traces gambling's evolution from ancient Rome to modern times and provides detailed strategy guides for Blackjack, Mississippi Stud, and Slot Machines, with additional games planned for future editions.

Completing the series is the "Copeland Family Travel Guide," a coffee table book featuring a large-format, high-quality paper and photography collection. The guide profiles all 50 U.S. states (49 visited personally) and multiple international destinations, including Hawaii, the Bahamas, various European countries, Honduras, and locations throughout the United States. The book showcases both credited photographer work and personal family photographs from travels across the globe.

The standalone fiction work, "The Adventures of Lucky Lewis," draws inspiration from military service experiences and is written in a style reminiscent of Forrest Gump. Set in the mid to late 1960s, the narrative encompasses historical events and locations from that era. The hope is that this work will result in a Hollywood film.

All five books credit Lexi, an AI co-author, who contributed significantly to the structure and content of each work. This collaboration demonstrates the practical application of AI in creative endeavors, aligning with the mission of AI Curious Agency to showcase AI's potential across various industries.

The author brings extensive credentials to the series, including a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, an MBA, and numerous certifications in AI and technology. He serves on the board of directors for both the United States Distance Learning Association and the Texas Digital Learning Association, where he was inducted into their Hall of Fame as a founding member.

The complete Through My Lens Book Series is available at https://amzn.to/44oHIQf. For more information about AI services and consulting, visit AI Curious Agency.

