Renewal Springs Detox Announces Grand Opening in Oklahoma City

Renewal Springs Detox Center in Oklahoma City Renewal Springs in Oklahoma City

A new drug and alcohol detox center prepares to serve Oklahoma and surrounding regions with medically supervised, evidence-based care for addiction.

It takes courage to ask for help. Our mission is to meet that courage with the highest standard of medical care and a team that truly cares about every person who walks through our doors.” — Andrew LaBoon

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewal Springs Detox, Oklahoma City’s newest medically supervised drug and alcohol detox program, is proud to announce its upcoming grand opening. The center will welcome individuals and families seeking a safe, supportive, and clinically grounded start to addiction recovery. This launch reflects a major step forward in expanding high quality, accessible detox services in Oklahoma City and beyond.Renewal Springs Detox offers a structured and personalized approach to withdrawal stabilization. Their team provides detox services for alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, kratom, stimulants, and more, all supported by 24-hour medical and clinical oversight. The program integrates evidence-based medical care with therapeutic support. It is designed to create a comfortable environment where clients can stabilize physically while beginning to build emotional footing for long-term recovery.“Our team created Renewal Springs as a place that treats people with dignity, safety, and respect during one of the most vulnerable moments in their lives,” Pathways Recovery Centers COO Drew LaBoon says. “This grand opening represents hope for the Oklahoma City community. We are excited to serve individuals and families who need a medically sound path forward.”Renewal Springs is the latest addition to Pathways Recovery Centers, a respected and established behavioral health organization serving the Mid-West. The drug and alcohol detox expands clinical resources, broadens the continuum of care, and strengthens the company’s ability to connect clients with next-level treatment, including residential care, mental health services, and long-term addiction recovery support. Renewal Springs also joins Country Road Recovery Center as part of the organization’s growing network of sister programs. Country Road has spent the last five years providing high-quality, patient-centered treatment to individuals across Oklahoma and surrounding states. The shared mission and clinical alignment create a unified experience across programs and ensure consistent, dependable care at every stage of recovery. This creates a seamless experience for clients who need ongoing treatment after detox, reducing gaps that often place individuals at risk.The center’s launch strengthens the behavioral health landscape of Oklahoma City by expanding access to medically supervised withdrawal services. This is critical at a time when communities across Oklahoma continue to face rising rates of addiction involving fentanyl, alcohol, benzodiazepines, and polysubstance use.“It takes courage to ask for help,” LaBoon says. “Our mission is to meet that courage with the highest standard of medical care, a welcoming environment, and a team that truly cares about every person who walks through our doors.”To learn more about detox services in Oklahoma City at Renewal Springs or to inquire about admission, visit https://www.renewalspringsokc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.