Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center Presents “Eric Decker & David Magee”

A free community event exploring mental health, resilience, and hope comes to Oxford, Mississippi.

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center and Intended for Good: Stonewater Council for Youth are proud to announce their upcoming expert panel event, bringing together two nationally recognized voices for an inspiring evening of conversation about mental health, resilience, and hope. On Tuesday, October 1, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., The Pavilion at Ole Miss will host Eric Decker, NFL star and contestant on FOX’s Special Forces, alongside David Magee, bestselling author of Dear William.This thought-provoking discussion will highlight the urgent need for open dialogue around adolescent mental health and substance use , while also celebrating stories of strength and recovery. The event is free and open to the public, reflecting Stonewater’s mission to serve as a resource not just for families in treatment, but for the wider Mississippi community.“By bringing leaders like Eric and David to Oxford, we’re creating a forum for families, students, and professionals to engage in conversations that can change lives in our community,” said Stonewater Founder and Director of Outreach and Communications Elizabeth Fikes.Event DetailsWhat: Intended for Good: Stonewater Council for Youth – A Community Conversation with Eric Decker & David MageeWhen: October 1, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MSCost: Free and open to the publicMore Information: www.stonewaterrecovery.com/intended-for-good Stonewater Adolescent Recovery extends gratitude to its Champion Level Sponsors whose support makes this event possible:Cannon MotorsThe Blackburn GroupClinton ShoveBilly YoungTheir commitment underscores the importance of investing in community well-being and ensuring access to meaningful conversations around mental health and recovery For more information, visit www.stonewaterrecovery.com Media Contact:Stonewater Adolescent RecoveryPhone: (662) 508-2399Email: efikes@stonewaterrecovery.comWebsite: www.stonewaterrecovery.com Location: Oxford, MississippiABOUT STONEWATER ADOLESCENT RECOVERY CENTERGet your child back — better — at Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center. We are a family-owned 60 to 90-day dual-diagnosis residential program for adolescent males (ages 12 to 18). Stonewater treats mental health challenges and substance use issues with a comprehensive and compassionate mix of modern treatment approaches on a beautiful campus in peaceful Oxford, MS. Our mission is to build on the inner strengths of each adolescent by identifying their gifts, reconnecting them with goals, healing their trauma, and helping them find purpose and passion to create positive impact — in their families and in the world at large. www.stonewaterrecovery.com

