Chartwell Pharmacy Becomes First Facility in US to Showcase EQUASHIELD’s Mundus Compounding System

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chartwell Pharmacy , one of the nation’s largest and most clinically advanced health-system–based providers of home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition, in conjunction with CarepathRx , announced today that it has become the first pharmacy in the country to install and deploy EQUASHIELD ’s groundbreaking Mundus Compounding System at its Pittsburgh headquarters. Chartwell Pharmacy is recognized as a leading partner with drug developers to enable safe and effective home infusion delivery of cutting-edge therapies, focusing on continuous innovation and patient safety.A global leader in hazardous drug safety technology, EQUASHIELDdesigned the Mundus system as the industry’s first workflow-integrated hazardous drug compounder and the first modular, tabletop unit engineered to operate in existing biosafety cabinets. By combining advanced automated compounding with EQUASHIELD’s proven Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs), the system ensures accurate compounding and enhances staff and patient protection by preventing hazardous drug exposure and blocking microbial ingress during compounding.“Implementing the Mundus Compounding System is truly transformative for our oncology operations,” said David Benedict, Chief Operating Officer, Chartwell Pharmacy. “By combining advanced workflow management with a fully closed hazardous drug compounding platform, we are reducing exposure risks for our personnel, minimizing medication errors, and streamlining our compounding process. It’s a major step toward redefining standards in chemotherapy production.”The Mundus Compounding System interfaces directly with Chartwell’s electronic medical record (EMR) system to receive patient-specific orders and uses end-to-end barcode verification to confirm all drugs, diluents, and compounder operations. Automated fluid transfers are performed with ±3% accuracy, supported by three high-resolution cameras and advanced image-processing to ensure both drug selection and all volume measurements. The system also generates complete, reviewable digital compounding records for every dose.“Chartwell Pharmacy is uniquely positioned to serve as the nation’s first implementation site for our innovative Mundus Compounding System,” said Dennis Schneider, Director of Automation Systems, EQUASHIELD. “Chartwell’s unwavering commitment to innovation—and its exceptional clinical team dedicated to the highest levels of accuracy and safety—made Chartwell the ideal partner. We are proud to collaborate with Chartwell in advancing world-class compounding technology built to enhance productivity, strengthen safety, and ensure regulatory compliance.”Ahead of Chartwell’s ribbon-cutting event on November 18, EQUASHIELD trained more than 40 Chartwell pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to ensure seamless system adoption. Chartwell began compounding patient doses using the Mundus system in December 2025.About Chartwell PharmacyChartwell Pennsylvania, LP, is a limited partnership between UPMC, Butler Health System, Heritage Valley Health System, and Washington Health System with three branch locations in Altoona, Erie, and Pittsburgh. For more than 30 years, Chartwell has provided the latest in advanced therapies and medications to patients for the treatment of chronic, rare, and/or complex conditions. The pharmacy provides services, therapies, and medications for home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition and is licensed in 42 states.About CarepathRxCarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. CarepathRx provides powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 40 health systems and 1,000 hospitals. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com About EQUASHIELDEstablished in 2009, EQUASHIELD Compounding Technologies is a global leader in manual and automated compounding and administration solutions that protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD's CSTD and Mundus HD automation platform redefine safety, standardization, and simplicity in hospital pharmacy workflows. For more information, visit www.EQUASHIELD.com or contact info@equashield.com.

