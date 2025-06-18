ProCure by CarepathRx Announces Exclusive Partnership with SDS Rx to Expand Delivery Solutions

With this partnership, ProCure members gain a powerful logistics solution that strengthens pharmacy operations and enhances the patient experience.

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarepathRx , a leader in health system pharmacy services, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership between the ProCure by CarepathRx group purchasing organization (GPO) and SDS Rx , a leading provider of specialized healthcare delivery and logistics services. Through this partnership, ProCure members will now have access to a highly flexible, scalable, and fully integrated delivery solution designed to support home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and hospital-based pharmacy operations nationwide.“The combination of ProCure’s best-in-class pricing model for home infusion and specialty pharmacy group purchasing and SDS Rx’s delivery and logistics expertise offers a unique opportunity for ProCure members to drive down costs while improving the overall quality of their product distribution,” said Joe Franjione, Senior Director, Client Programs, CarepathRx. “We are proud to bring further cost control and reliability to our member network.”While ProCure offers more than 1,000 home infusion products from the nation’s leading medical vendors, SDS Rx provides an often-overlooked aspect to building a successful pharmacy business: professional delivery management, including a customer portal for organized order entry, real-time delivery tracking, and dedicated medical couriers.“We’re excited about our partnership with ProCure and the opportunity to provide delivery solutions powered by advanced technology, proven processes, and a seamless nationwide network,” said David Emison, President, SDS Rx. “Our logistics expertise delivers the consistency, control, and visibility that are critical to patient care. This partnership allows us to help more organizations simplify the complexity of growing their home infusion and specialty pharmacy services with confidence.”With this partnership, ProCure members gain a powerful logistics solution that not only strengthens pharmacy operations, but also enhances the patient experience by ensuring timely, accurate, and dependable delivery of critical therapies.About CarepathRxCarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 40 health systems and 1000 hospitals, with more than 1,200 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com About SDS RxSDS Rx is a specialized healthcare logistics provider focused exclusively on last-mile delivery solutions for long-term care, infusion, specialty, and nuclear pharmacies, as well as laboratories, distributors, and health systems. Leveraging advanced technology, real-time tracking, chain-of-custody reporting, and a nationwide network of dedicated medical couriers, SDS Rx helps healthcare organizations simplify logistics, ensure compliance, and improve patient care. Backed by 24/7 customer support and industry-leading responsiveness, SDS Rx delivers healthcare logistics built for accuracy, transparency, and peace of mind. Learn more at www.sds-rx.com

