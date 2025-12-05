Alterity Capital Invests in New England’s Leading Pickleball Company

Alterity Capital partners with Eleveno Pickleball to deliver indoor and outdoor pickleball to Patriot Place amid unprecedented national growth

FOXBOROUGH , MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alterity Capital Managing Partner Brandon Comer confirmed the private equity firm is investing in Elevano 's multi-million dollar flagship facility, fueling New England's stake in the fastest-growing U.S. sport: pickleball."Alterity is excited to support Eleveno in its efforts to serve New England's growing pickleball community better, not just because it's a sound investment in the expanding sports and entertainment sector, but because it aligns with our commitment to delivering strong financial returns alongside real, measurable community impact," Comer said, who will also serve on the Board of Directors to help guide the company's scalability. Jodi Cullity , CEO of Eleveno, said, "We built Eleveno to give New England's players a place that feels like home. Alterity's investment helps us expand that mission and meet the demand we see every day on our courts."Based on data compiled by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) and USA Pickleball (USA Pickleball), the $1.5 billion pickleball industry currently boasts between 19.8 million to 48.3 million players nationwide, has enjoyed an average growth rate of 311 percent in the past three years and is forecasted to continue growing at a compound annual rate of 11.3 percent through 2028.Alterity Capital is a private equity firm whose team has more than 120 years of combined experience and a focus on investment opportunities that deliver robust returns by leveraging its network and industry expertise.

