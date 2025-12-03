ACRG and Energ4 Launch Commercial Venture to Accelerate U.S. Rare Earth Independence

Nexus 7 Elements LLC formed to deploy CHIPS™ technology across ACRG’s nationwide critical minerals operations

This joint venture supports our mission to recover valuable minerals responsibly and strengthen national security and clean energy goals.” — Tawana Bain, CEO and chairwoman of ACRG

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Clean Resources Group Inc. (OTC: ACRG), a critical minerals processing company, announced the formation of Nexus 7 Elements LLC, a joint venture with Energ4 Mining Company LLC to commercialize rare earth element and mineral recovery technology across ACRG’s processing hub network.“By combining our feedstock access and infrastructure with Energ4's CHIPS™ technology, we're creating a scalable platform to help meet America’s demand for domestically sourced critical minerals,” said Tawana Bain, CEO and chairwoman of ACRG. “This joint venture supports our mission to recover valuable minerals responsibly and strengthen national security and clean energy goals.”Beyond mining tailings, the joint venture positions ACRG to process coal ash, fly ash and legacy coal dumps, feedstocks abundant in the eastern United States, especially Appalachia. These materials contain concentrations of rare earth elements and critical minerals, and their processing supports domestic supply chains and remediation of legacy energy sites. This extends ACRG’s CMPH strategy from the western United States to a national footprint.The joint venture combines ACRG’s feedstocks, infrastructure and public platform with Energ4's patented Clean Mineral Processing – CHIPS™ (Chemelectrosonication Ionization Precipitation System) technology for extracting rare earth elements from existing feedstocks of gold, silver, platinum-group metals and vanadium. The REEs from these feedstocks are critical to U.S. manufacturing independence for renewable energy technologies (wind turbines, EVs), military equipment, electronics, key automotive components and chemical manufacturing.“This partnership with ACRG is about building plants, not science projects,” said Trever Leamon, CEO of Energ4 Mining Company LLC. “ACRG's critical minerals processing hub is the place to run CHIPS™ at full commercial speed on domestic feedstocks and prove how effectively we can recover rare earths and other critical minerals from material already here in the United States. It’s a step toward cutting dependence on imported minerals and proving this platform can scale.”Work will begin at the 207-acre site in Winnie, Texas, which offers expansion capacity and outdoor processing areas with access to shipping channels, Interstate 10 and air transportation. The facility will test and validate CHIPS™ technology across domestic feedstocks and support scale-up and applications for federal funding for commercial deployment, with the site serving as a technology development and customer testing center before commercial deployment at ACRG’s critical minerals processing hub in Nevada. Commercial-scale deployment is expected within 12 to 18 months, a rapid timeline for bringing a new critical minerals recovery technology to market, with additional hubs planned across the western United States as the model is proven.Critical Minerals Processing Hub ModelNexus 7 Elements will serve as the technology backbone for ACRG's critical minerals processing hub strategy. Rather than developing traditional mining operations, the CMPH model establishes regional processing centers that process tailings and other feedstocks from multiple sources in a geographic region, prove technologies like CHIPS™ to recover minerals efficiently, minimize environmental impact through closed-loop processing systems, create centralized infrastructure that can serve multiple feedstock suppliers, and support domestic supply chains for minerals essential to clean energy and national security. The first CMPH deployment will be at ACRG's facility in Nevada, with additional hubs planned across the western United States as the model is proven and scaled.Transaction StructureUnder the terms of the agreement, ACRG holds 51 percent ownership through its wholly owned subsidiary, providing governance oversight and strategic direction. Energ4’s newly formed entity holds 49 percent ownership and will manage day-to-day operations, and Energ4’s team will serve in key operational roles, including CEO and president of the joint venture.Technology OverviewThe CHIPS™ technology is a multi-stage electrochemical and sonochemical process that selectively recovers precious metals, platinum-group metals, rare earth elements and other critical minerals from tailings, clays and other complex feedstocks. The process emphasizes high recovery rates across multiple target elements, minimal environmental impact through closed-loop water and reagent recycling, scalability from pilot to commercial operations, compatibility with diverse feedstock types, and recovery of rare earth elements from coal ash, fly ash and legacy coal materials, enabling CMPH expansion into eastern U.S. feedstock regions.Strategic BenefitsFor ACRG, the joint venture provides access to proven REE and critical mineral processing technology, the capability to process diverse feedstocks across the CMPH network, stronger positioning for Department of Energy grants, expanded revenue streams beyond precious metals recovery, and alignment with federal priorities for domestic critical mineral production. For Energ4, the partnership provides access to feedstocks and processing infrastructure, a public company platform for capital formation and partnerships, an opportunity to demonstrate technology at commercial scale, and a partnership with a NYSE-bound entity with institutional relationships. For the United States’ critical minerals strategy, the joint venture supports advancement of domestic rare earth element processing capacity, reduced dependence on foreign sources, strengthened clean energy and national security supply chains, and demonstration of responsible extraction methods.Market OpportunityThe United States imports more than 80 percent of its rare earth elements, and China controls about 70 percent of global processing capacity. Rare earth elements and critical minerals are designated as essential to national security, energy infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. With bipartisan recognition of supply chain vulnerabilities, federal agencies including the Departments of Defense and Energy continue to allocate resources to domestic production. This policy consensus, combined with demand from defense, technology and clean energy sectors, creates a strong market for domestic processing. ACRG and Energ4 believe Nexus 7 Elements is positioned to capitalize through domestic feedstocks that require no new mining, processing technology applicable to multiple feedstock types, a strategic location in Nevada, a tier-one mining jurisdiction, alignment with federal funding priorities, and a scalable CMPH model that will expand across the United States.

