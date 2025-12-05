Supporting the Black community during ‘Shop Small Wisconsin’ stop

More than 40 vendors will showcase goods at Holiday Black Bazaar in Madison

MADISON, WI. DEC. 5, 2025 – As part of the effort to “Shop Small Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Economic Development (WEDC) leadership will support small business owners in Madison’s Black community at a two-day holiday shopping event.

WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers will be shopping small at the 2025 Holiday Black Bazaar at The Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison, on Dec. 6.

“Small businesses are the heart of our communities,” Rikkers said. “The bazaar is a fantastic opportunity to not only support small business owners in the Black community, but also our neighbors at the Black Business Hub.”

The Holiday Black Bazaar was founded by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce in 2023 and has grown each year. This year, the event will move to the Black Business Hub, which is also home to the Chamber’s headquarters and WEDC’s offices. The event will provide an opportunity for community members to shop dozens of unique local vendors indoors and under a heated tent. The family-friendly event will also include a mix of hot foods, kids’ activities, pictures with Santa, and live entertainment.

The bazaar will kick off at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Rikkers, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Camille Carter, and Urban League of Greater Madison CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony. The bazaar will run until 8 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to host the Holiday Black Bazaar at the Urban League’s Black Business Hub for the first time and build on the holiday markets that we hosted last year,” Anthony said. “This event, founded by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, celebrates the creativity and resilience of Black-owned businesses in our community. Having WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers join us as part of the ‘Shop Small Wisconsin’ campaign underscores the importance of supporting local businesses during the holiday season. We’re proud that the Hub — home to both the Chamber’s and WEDC’s offices — can serve as a gathering place for entrepreneurs and shoppers alike.”

This holiday season, Gov. Tony Evers and WEDC are urging everyone to shop at the small businesses around Wisconsin that help make our communities more vibrant and our state more prosperous.

Gov. Evers has proclaimed Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 as “Shop Small Season.”

Since November, Rikkers has shopped in Cassville, Gays Mills, Sauk Prairie, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Monroe, Bonduel, and Peshtigo. Upcoming visits are planned in Eau Claire and Fish Creek.

Studies have shown that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 typically stays in the community, while only $43 remains when spent at a national chain store.

“Our goal is to offer a strong foundation for Black entrepreneurs that honors culture and boost sales during this holiday season,” Carter said. “Join us and you’ll find unique gifts, enjoy great music, eat delicious food, and visit Santa. Shop local and shop with purpose this holiday season.”