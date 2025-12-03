Gov. Evers Appoints John W. Miller to Serve as WEDC Secretary and CEO

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced he is appointing John W. Miller to serve as the secretary and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“Building upon his years of experience both within and beyond the public sector, John has a proven track record of helping spearhead business growth and success in Wisconsin and around the Midwest, which makes him uniquely qualified to lead the exceptional team at WEDC,” said Gov. Evers. “Under my administration, WEDC has entered a new era, focused on helping build an economy that works for everyone from the ground up. From investing in our workforce and higher education to bolstering entrepreneurs and budding businesses to leveraging public and private partnerships, John understands what it takes to build the 21st-century economy Wisconsinites need and deserve, and I have no doubt that his leadership will help us continue our work toward a stronger future for our state and communities across Wisconsin. I’m looking forward to him getting started.”

Miller started his career in public service in Washington, D.C., as a congressional staffer and later, deputy chief of staff, serving Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District. Miller then attended the University of Wisconsin Law School, where he graduated with his degree in 2006. Following this, Miller joined Miller-St. Nazianz Inc., his family’s agricultural equipment manufacturing business, and was later named president and CEO of the company in 2008, becoming the fifth generation of his family to lead the business. In 2015, Miller founded Arenberg Holdings LLC., a venture capital fund in Milwaukee, which works to mentor and invest in early-stage companies in the Midwest.

“It is a privilege to accept this position as WEDC secretary and CEO, and I am honored to have been tapped by the governor for this opportunity to serve the people of Wisconsin,” said Miller. “WEDC celebrated a record year of investments in 2025, and I have every intention of using my experience in the business community to continue that success into 2026 and beyond.”

Miller has also served on a number of notable state and national boards and commissions, including presidential appointments to the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board of Directors by President Barack Obama and the United States Trade Representative Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations by President Joe Biden. Miller also served on WEDC’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Committee and the University of Wisconsin (UW) System Board of Regents . In addition to his law degree from UW, Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Marquette University and a master’s degree from Georgetown University. He currently lives in Fox Point with his family.

Miller’s appointment is effective Dec. 15, 2025.

