AG Brown, in partnership with state legislators, proposes Immigrant Worker Protection Act

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown has teamed up with Sen. Rebecca Saldaña (D-Seattle) and Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo) to propose the Immigrant Worker Protection Act.

The proposed legislation would:

Require employers notify employees when the federal government has requested their employment eligibility information.

Remind employers that they are not required to give federal immigration officials access to their non-public places of business unless agents have a warrant.

Make sure employers follow the law and only share employees’ personal data when a subpoena or judicial warrant has been issued.

“What we’re seeing from this administration is a campaign of fear that’s left many people scared to go to work,” Brown said. “This law empowers workers so they get the same information as their bosses do and have the opportunity to get their affairs in order.”

“Immigrant workers keep our communities and economy strong. They deserve fairness, respect, and the peace of mind to work and provide for their families,” Saldaña said. “This legislation protects them from fear and uncertainty, ensuring they can continue contributing to the strength and prosperity of our state.”

“Immigrant workers keep Washington’s economy strong, and they deserve stability and respect in their workplaces – especially as unlawful federal enforcement continues to disrupt families and communities,” Ortiz-Self said. “This bill not only protects workers, but also gives employers the clarity, resources, and support they need to understand their rights and meet their responsibilities under state law. The Immigrant Worker Protection Act ensures timely notice of I-9 audits, strengthens protections on the job, and upholds our urgent commitment to keep Washington families safe and together.”

Immigrants help power Washington’s economy

Washington’s prosperity would not be possible without the contributions of immigrants. At just 15% of the state’s population, immigrants generate 21% of Washington’s economic output, according to research from the Immigration Research Initiative.

The state’s economic engine thrives when employees and employers have a safe, predictable environment in which to operate. However, federal immigration authorities’ tactics have had a destabilizing impact on Washington’s economy, sowing chaos and fear in communities throughout the state.

“As an employer, I know in the case of an I-9 audit there are steps I would need to follow,” said Ana Castro, owner of La Salvadorean Bakery and Restaurant in White Center. “This bill just adds one step to that process and ensures my workers have a chance to provide any updates to their documentation. This bill will help me stay in compliance with federal law because ultimately I rely on my employees to help me keep employment records up to date.”

“The Immigrant Worker Protection Act is an important bill for Washington state. It will help protect workers' privacy and level the playing field between employers and employees,” said April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council. “This bill can help immigrant workers, and all workers feel safer at work and help them to know what their employer is doing with their personal information.”

“The Immigrant Worker Protection Act is an important bill to protect workers and keep them in the know about when and how their information is being shared,” said Danielle Alvarado, executive director of Working Washington. “Workers who have had changes to their documentation and legal status should have the same opportunity to get their paperwork in order as employers do.”

“We fought to have provisions like these in many of our collective bargaining agreements. We know employers can comply with requirements like this – many already are,” said Stefan Moritz, secretary treasurer of UNITE HERE Local 8. “If an employer has advance knowledge that federal immigration will be doing an I-9 audit, workers should have that notice too so they can seek their own legal advice on how to respond to the situation.”

“The National Employment Law Project is leading the fight for a good-jobs economy, where all workers, regardless of immigration status, have the right to dignity, safety, and fair treatment on the job. When exploitative employers use worksite immigration enforcement to retaliate against immigrant workers, these rights and labor standards are eroded for all workers,” said Marisa Díaz, Director of the Immigrant Worker Justice Program at the National Employment Law Project. “The Immigrant Worker Protection Act supports good jobs because it will expand worker protections and increase access to information on employers’ and workers’ fundamental constitutional rights.”

Other states have passed similar laws, including California, Oregon, and Illinois. Washington’s Immigrant Worker Protection Act would not override adherence to federal law or duty to comply with a subpoena or valid court order.

AG Brown’s commitment to supporting working people across Washington includes establishing a Worker Rights Unit within the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) dedicated to robust and consistent enforcement of our state’s nation-leading worker protections. The unit will protect workers from wage theft and other types of exploitation by filing worker protection cases and collaborate with other divisions in the AGO that focus on worker safety, the environment, and civil rights.