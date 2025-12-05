Father-Daughter Duo Christopher & Zairah Sandoe Release Inspirational Children's Book 'Zairah's World: Bump, Set, Soar!'

Christopher & Zairah Sandoe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-talented music producer and author Christopher Sandoe has partnered with his 12-year-old daughter Zairah to release their collaborative children's book, "Zairah's World: Bump, Set, Soar!" now available on Amazon.

The book represents a unique creative endeavor that bridges generational perspectives, offering young readers an authentic story crafted from both a parent and child's point of view. "Zairah's World: Bump, Set, Soar!" addresses important themes including Christian values, anti-bullying, and overcoming self-doubt, making it a valuable resource for parents, educators, and children alike.

Christopher Sandoe brings an impressive creative background to this literary venture. Throughout his career, he has had music featured on VH1 and TBN's JUCE TV and radio, and has produced music for notable artists including Daz Dillinger of the Dogg Pound. He has collaborated with Billboard-charting artists and producers such as Ruslan KD, Beleaf, Eshon Burgundy, Daniel Steele, and John Givez. His television appearances include multiple interviews and live performances on JUCE TV, as well as an appearance on Lifetime's reality series "Little Women LA."

In addition to his entertainment career, Christopher Sandoe has dedicated over 20 years of service to the state of California, receiving a Superior Accomplishment Award from former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the state of California. This combination of creative excellence and public service provides a unique foundation for his work in children's literature.

The book is designed to resonate with young girls interested in sports, anime, and trying new experiences, while providing parents and educators with content that reinforces positive values. According to company representatives, the story reflects both authors' commitment to creating meaningful, age-appropriate content that inspires young readers.

"Zairah's World: Bump, Set, Soar!" is available for purchase through the authors' Amazon author page. Teachers, libraries, and schools seeking inspiring children's stories will find the book an excellent addition to their collections.

Christopher Sandoe and Zairah Sandoe note that this release marks the beginning of a planned series of children's books aimed at making a positive impact in the lives of young readers while spreading redemptive gospel messages through children's literature.

About Christopher and Zairah Sandoe:

Christopher and Zairah Sandoe are a father-daughter writing team dedicated to creating inspirational children's literature. Their work combines entertainment industry experience with authentic youth perspective to deliver stories that educate, inspire, and uplift young readers. More information is available at https://www.amazon.com/author/christophersandoe and https://www.amazon.com/author/zairahsandoe

Contact:

Email: zairahsworldbooks@gmail.com

Instagram: @chrissandoe & @zairahsworld

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.