Master Fire Mechanical Expands Brooklyn Commercial Kitchen Build-Out Services for NYC Restaurants

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Fire Mechanical, one of New York City’s leading commercial kitchen ventilation and fire suppression contractors, today announced the expansion of its Brooklyn-based commercial kitchen build-out services, supporting restaurants, cafés, delis, and supermarkets across the borough. The announcement follows the completion of a major kitchen installation at America’s Food Basket, 1380 Rockaway Parkway, highlighted in a new article published at:Master Fire Mechanical specializes in designing and installing Type I hoods, NFPA 96 grease duct systems, exhaust and makeup air units, and UL-300 fire suppression systems required for restaurant operations in New York City. With FDNY and DOB compliance becoming increasingly complex for new and existing food service establishments, the company’s expanded service model focuses on faster timelines, improved engineering accuracy, and first-pass inspection approvals.“Our team understands the realities of building commercial kitchens in Brooklyn — tight shafts, older structures, limited rooftop access, and strict code requirements,” said Peter Martinez, President of Master Fire Mechanical. “We’re bringing engineered solutions that help restaurant owners open faster, operate safely, and stay compliant.”The newly completed build-out at America’s Food Basket demonstrates the company’s full turnkey capabilities. The project included a custom Type I hood, NFPA 96–compliant duct routing, a UL-300 Ansul R-102 fire suppression system, and balanced exhaust and makeup air fans engineered to meet NYC Mechanical Code. The kitchen passed FDNY inspection on the first attempt and now supports high-volume cooking operations inside the Brooklyn supermarket.Master Fire Mechanical has also enhanced the way restaurant owners and franchise operators visualize their planned kitchen layouts. New design previews can now be delivered in immersive formats optimized for Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, giving stakeholders a clearer understanding of airflow, hood placement, and compliance requirements before construction begins.The company continues to serve Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Westchester, offering 24/7 service and providing emergency support for fire suppression, ventilation, and code violations. With more than 50 years of experience, Master Fire Mechanical maintains long-standing relationships with NYC landlords, engineers, architects, and inspectors, helping streamline project timelines for food service businesses.Restaurant owners can learn more about Brooklyn commercial kitchen requirements — including ventilation, ducting, and suppression systems — by visiting the full article:For consultations, estimates, or emergency service, Master Fire Mechanical can be reached at (646) 772-1244 or through its official website:

