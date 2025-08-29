Master Fire Prevention Achieves 99.5% Success Rate in FDNY & ECB Violation Removal for NYC Restaurants
Master Fire Prevention today announced that it has achieved a 99.5% success rate in removing FDNY and Environmental Control Board (ECB) violations
The announcement comes as NYC regulators continue to increase enforcement around kitchen exhaust systems, fire suppression units, fire extinguisher inspections, and pollution control units (PCUs). Restaurants are receiving violations not only for fire hazards but also for smoke and odor infractions issued by the ECB. Left unaddressed, these violations can lead to heavy fines, interrupted operations, or even forced closures.
“Our clients operate in one of the most demanding regulatory environments in the country,” said [Executive Name], [Title] at Master Fire Prevention. “Achieving a 99.5% success rate is a reflection of our technical expertise and commitment to New York City’s hospitality industry. In the rare cases where full resolution is not possible due to building limitations or budget constraints, we still provide solutions that minimize risk and keep restaurants operating.”
Master Fire’s comprehensive violation removal service includes:
Immediate site assessments
Corrective system repairs and retrofits
FDNY and ECB paperwork management
UL300 suppression upgrades
Ventless hood and pollution control unit installations
Advanced air-cleaning systems, including electrostatic precipitators and brands such as SMOG HOG, Captive Aire, Trion, Accurex, and Air Quality Control Engineering
Preventive inspection and maintenance programs to avoid repeat violations
For a detailed breakdown of Master Fire Prevention’s violation removal services and success stories, please visit:
👉 FDNY & ECB Violation Removal for NYC Restaurants | Master Fire
This achievement builds on Master Fire Prevention’s 50+ years of service in the fire protection industry, serving restaurants, schools, property managers, and commercial kitchens across New York City.
About Master Fire Prevention
Master Fire Prevention is a New York City–based fire protection services company specializing in FDNY & ECB violation removal, fire suppression systems, kitchen exhaust cleaning, pollution control unit installation, and commercial fire safety compliance. With decades of experience and a team of S-17 certified technicians, Master Fire helps businesses remain safe, compliant, and open for business.
Media Contact:
Peter Martinez
Master Fire Prevention
(718) 828-6424
pmartinez@masterfireprevention.com
MASTER FIRE PREVENTION
Master fire Prevention
+1 646-772-1244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Fire Systems Removed for NYC Restaurants
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.