Master Fire Prevention Achieves 99.5% Success Rate in FDNY & ECB Violation Removal for NYC Restaurants

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Fire Prevention, a leading FDNY -approved fire protection services company, today announced that it has achieved a 99.5% success rate in removing FDNY and Environmental Control Board (ECB) violations for New York City restaurants . The milestone highlights the company’s reputation as a trusted compliance partner for restaurants across all five boroughs.The announcement comes as NYC regulators continue to increase enforcement around kitchen exhaust systems, fire suppression units, fire extinguisher inspections, and pollution control units (PCUs). Restaurants are receiving violations not only for fire hazards but also for smoke and odor infractions issued by the ECB. Left unaddressed, these violations can lead to heavy fines, interrupted operations, or even forced closures.“Our clients operate in one of the most demanding regulatory environments in the country,” said [Executive Name], [Title] at Master Fire Prevention. “Achieving a 99.5% success rate is a reflection of our technical expertise and commitment to New York City’s hospitality industry. In the rare cases where full resolution is not possible due to building limitations or budget constraints, we still provide solutions that minimize risk and keep restaurants operating.”Master Fire’s comprehensive violation removal service includes:Immediate site assessmentsCorrective system repairs and retrofitsFDNY and ECB paperwork managementUL300 suppression upgradesVentless hood and pollution control unit installationsAdvanced air-cleaning systems, including electrostatic precipitators and brands such as SMOG HOG, Captive Aire, Trion, Accurex, and Air Quality Control EngineeringPreventive inspection and maintenance programs to avoid repeat violationsFor a detailed breakdown of Master Fire Prevention’s violation removal services and success stories, please visit:👉 FDNY & ECB Violation Removal for NYC Restaurants | Master FireThis achievement builds on Master Fire Prevention’s 50+ years of service in the fire protection industry, serving restaurants, schools, property managers, and commercial kitchens across New York City.About Master Fire PreventionMaster Fire Prevention is a New York City–based fire protection services company specializing in FDNY & ECB violation removal, fire suppression systems, kitchen exhaust cleaning, pollution control unit installation, and commercial fire safety compliance. With decades of experience and a team of S-17 certified technicians, Master Fire helps businesses remain safe, compliant, and open for business.Media Contact:Peter MartinezMaster Fire Prevention(718) 828-6424pmartinez@masterfireprevention.com

