Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,187 in the last 365 days.

Master Fire Prevention Achieves 99.5% Success Rate in FDNY & ECB Violation Removal for NYC Restaurants

Master Fire Prevention today announced that it has achieved a 99.5% success rate in removing FDNY and Environmental Control Board (ECB) violations

Our 99.5% success rate proves Master Fire is the trusted partner NYC restaurants rely on to resolve fire, smoke, and odor violations quickly and effectively.”
— Peter Martinez
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fire Prevention, a leading FDNY-approved fire protection services company, today announced that it has achieved a 99.5% success rate in removing FDNY and Environmental Control Board (ECB) violations for New York City restaurants. The milestone highlights the company’s reputation as a trusted compliance partner for restaurants across all five boroughs.

The announcement comes as NYC regulators continue to increase enforcement around kitchen exhaust systems, fire suppression units, fire extinguisher inspections, and pollution control units (PCUs). Restaurants are receiving violations not only for fire hazards but also for smoke and odor infractions issued by the ECB. Left unaddressed, these violations can lead to heavy fines, interrupted operations, or even forced closures.

“Our clients operate in one of the most demanding regulatory environments in the country,” said [Executive Name], [Title] at Master Fire Prevention. “Achieving a 99.5% success rate is a reflection of our technical expertise and commitment to New York City’s hospitality industry. In the rare cases where full resolution is not possible due to building limitations or budget constraints, we still provide solutions that minimize risk and keep restaurants operating.”

Master Fire’s comprehensive violation removal service includes:

Immediate site assessments

Corrective system repairs and retrofits

FDNY and ECB paperwork management

UL300 suppression upgrades

Ventless hood and pollution control unit installations

Advanced air-cleaning systems, including electrostatic precipitators and brands such as SMOG HOG, Captive Aire, Trion, Accurex, and Air Quality Control Engineering

Preventive inspection and maintenance programs to avoid repeat violations

For a detailed breakdown of Master Fire Prevention’s violation removal services and success stories, please visit:
👉 FDNY & ECB Violation Removal for NYC Restaurants | Master Fire

This achievement builds on Master Fire Prevention’s 50+ years of service in the fire protection industry, serving restaurants, schools, property managers, and commercial kitchens across New York City.

About Master Fire Prevention
Master Fire Prevention is a New York City–based fire protection services company specializing in FDNY & ECB violation removal, fire suppression systems, kitchen exhaust cleaning, pollution control unit installation, and commercial fire safety compliance. With decades of experience and a team of S-17 certified technicians, Master Fire helps businesses remain safe, compliant, and open for business.

Media Contact:
Peter Martinez
Master Fire Prevention
(718) 828-6424
pmartinez@masterfireprevention.com

MASTER FIRE PREVENTION
Master fire Prevention
+1 646-772-1244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Fire Systems Removed for NYC Restaurants

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Master Fire Prevention Achieves 99.5% Success Rate in FDNY & ECB Violation Removal for NYC Restaurants

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more