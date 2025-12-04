Big game surveys and capture operations to occur in December and early January throughout the Magic Valley Region

Herd composition survey

During the week of December 8, wildlife biologists will be flying mule deer herd composition surveys in the northern part of the region, primarily in the Bennett hills, which includes game management units 45 and 52. Flights will also occur in the southern part of the region in the South Hills and Sublett Mountains, in game management units 54 and 56.

The purpose of herd composition surveys is to count the number of bucks, does, and fawns. The count then gives a ratio of the number of bucks to does, and fawns to does. The information is used by wildlife managers to evaluate herd productivity, which when combined with other sources of data like hunter harvest, deer abundance, and fawn survival can help inform big game season setting discussions.

Big game capture

In early January, helicopter operations will also be used to place GPS collars on approximately 30 mule deer does in game management unit 54. Capture efforts will use both drive nets and net gunning.

Collared does provide information about overwinter survival and seasonal movement. GPS data allows wildlife biologists to monitor how deer respond to changing weather conditions, identify important seasonal habitats, and detect mortality events.