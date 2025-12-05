Pyramid Explorer Larry Pahl Discusses Ancient Egyptian Mysteries on Upcoming Podcast

The American Institute for Pyramid Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute for Pyramid Research, a non-profit association dedicated to outfitting research expeditions and tours to Egypt, announces that its Director Larry Pahl will appear as a guest on the "Ascend the Matrix" podcast with host Chrys Kyng (https://www.youtube.com/@chryskyng). The episode will explore Pahl's extensive research on ancient Egyptian monuments and his latest discoveries regarding the Great Pyramid.

Pahl brings over two decades of hands-on exploration to the discussion, having led 20 tours to Egypt and conducted original research that has garnered recognition within the Egyptological community. His work has been presented at major archaeological conferences, including the American Research Center in Egypt (ARCE) annual conferences in 2019 and 2020. Pahl's work was accepted by blind peer review—a notable achievement for an independent researcher.

Pahl had a recent paper, "The Speed of Light Numbers Revealed by the Length in Meters of the Great Pyramid Chambers and Passage Systems" accepted for publication in the scientific journal "Archaeological Discovery" (2024, DOI:10.4236/ad.2024.122008). The publishing of this article represents a significant milestone as it brings unconventional pyramid research into mainstream academic dialogue. The paper has been turned into a book, now available on Amazon, "The Speed of Light in the Great Pyramid."

"The American Institute for Pyramid Research distinguishes itself by combining rigorous research with experiential learning," representatives from The American Institute for Pyramid Research note. The organization's tours offer participants access to insights drawn from years of field expeditions and discoveries documented on the Giza Plateau.

Pahl maintains an active presence across multiple platforms, including Instagram (@sagesilent with 50,000 followers), YouTube (@TheGreatPyramid), and Academia.edu, where his recent paper "Rosslyn Chapel to Stonehenge" has had vigorous and positive peer review. His podcast series "What's So Great About the Great Pyramid?" is available on Spotify, offering deep dives into ancient mysteries and archaeological enigmas.

Looking ahead, The American Institute for Pyramid Research has announced two significant tour opportunities: a June 27-July 3, 2026 expedition exploring the mysteries in southern France that led to the Dan Brown "DaVinci Code" phenomenon, and an August 2027 tour to Luxor, Egypt, timed to coincide with the solar eclipse that will produce the longest darkness in this century - over 6 minutes during totality!

About The American Institute for Pyramid Research

The American Institute for Pyramid Research is a non-profit association dedicated to organizing research expeditions and educational tours to archaeological sites. Under the direction of Larry Pahl, the Institute combines academic rigor with experiential exploration, offering participants unique access to ancient sites and cutting-edge research. More information about upcoming tours, research findings and discoveries can be found at the Institute's website, www.greatpyramid.org.

