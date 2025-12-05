Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Unveils 2026 Festival Image

Flourish Anyway by Lauren Lane is the selected 2026 GFA festival image

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (GFA) proudly announces Flourish Anyway by Lauren Lane of Atlanta, Georgia, as the official image for the 56th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, taking place February 28–March 1, 2026, at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa. Now celebrating its 56th year, the festival has expanded beyond its origins as a regional event to become one of the nation’s most respected outdoor juried art shows. Each year, the festival draws artists, collectors, families, and cultural explorers from across the country.Selected from hundreds of submissions, Flourish Anyway reflects the vibrant energy, rich color, and resilient spirit that define the Tampa Bay arts community. The piece will serve as the visual signature of #GFA56, appearing across the festival’s promotional campaigns, posters, banners, and official merchandise.When Lane learned her work had been chosen as the 2026 Festival Image, she described herself as “overjoyed and deeply humbled.” “Flourish Anyway carries such a personal message for me, so to have it selected to represent something as beautiful and community-centered as the festival felt incredibly meaningful,” said Lane. “I am so grateful for the opportunity.”Lane added that her gratitude extends to Gasparilla Arts' mission.“The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is known for celebrating creativity, diversity, and connection, which aligns so deeply with what I hope my art communicates,” she said. “Having my work represent the festival feels like an opportunity to share a message of faith, joy, and resilience with a larger community.”Making her GFA debut, Lane will be on-site exhibiting her work, signing festival merchandise, and discussing the inspiration behind her featured piece. The 2026 festival will feature more than 250 professional artists and 15 emerging artists from across the nation, welcoming thousands of visitors for a weekend of creativity, community, and connection through the arts.Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to producing an annual, premier juried outdoor art festival for the enjoyment and education of patrons, artists, and guests, and to enhance the Tampa Bay area’s cultural arts. The non-profit organization relies on support from sponsorships, on-site retail sales, and corporate and individual gifts to fund its programs and events.

